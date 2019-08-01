Bullpen Struggles Late in 6-2 Loss

The Giants suffered their first series loss under manager Hector Borg with a 6-2 defeat to the Lake Elsinore Storm on Thursday afternoon at Excite Ballpark. The series rubber match was scoreless through seven innings before the Storm plated six runs against the San Jose bullpen over the eighth and ninth frames to secure the win. The Giants had won their previous five series' prior to dropping two of three to Lake Elsinore.

Matt Frisbee had another excellent start as the right-hander fired seven scoreless innings on Thursday. Frisbee surrendered only three hits, walked one and struck out four during his 80-pitch masterpiece. Frisbee retired 20 of the 24 batters he faced, but would receive a no-decision as the game remained deadlocked at 0-0 into the eighth.

The normally reliable San Jose bullpen then struggled as six walks over the next two innings led to six Storm runs. Camilo Doval entered to begin the top of the eighth and promptly walked Jeisson Rosario and Olivier Basabe back-to-back to start the inning. Jalen Washington then attempted a sacrifice bunt, but popped out to catcher Joey Bart on the play for the first out. Frank Rubio was then summoned from the bullpen and he issued a full-count walk to Allen Cordoba which loaded the bases. Xavier Edwards was up next and he also walked on five pitches - the fourth walk of the inning - to force home Rosario for a 1-0 Lake Elsinore lead. Rubio would then recover inducing Luis Campusano to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Down by a run, the Giants looked to answer in the bottom of the eighth as Heath Quinn led off with a single. Dalton Combs and Brandon Van Horn though both flied out and then with Kyle McPherson at the plate, Quinn was thrown out at second attempting to steal to end the inning.

The floodgates then opened for Lake Elsinore during a five-run top of the ninth. Rubio returned to the mound and surrendered a leadoff single to Gabriel Arias. Eguy Rosario followed with a perfectly executed hit-and-run single to right advancing Arias to third. Rosario would then take second when Quinn's throw from right bounced all the way to the plate. An intentional walk to Jack Suwinski loaded the bases before another walk forced home a run as Jeisson Rosario drew a free pass to make it 2-0. The rally continued as Basabe grounded a single up the middle to plate two more and then a Washington sacrifice fly stretched the lead to 5-0. Two batters later, Edwards capped the Storm scoring for the day with an RBI single for a 6-0 advantage.

The Giants avoided the shutout in the bottom of the ninth when David Villar smacked a two-out, two-run home run down the left field line. The homer was Villar's ninth of the season.

GIANTS NOTES

Series Loss

The Giants suffered their first series loss since July 10-12 at Rancho Cucamonga. San Jose had won five consecutive series for the first time since the 2013 season. The Giants are still 10-5 under Borg.

Frisbee Excels

Over his last three starts, Matt Frisbee has thrown 19 innings and allowed only one run. He lowered his Cal League ERA to 3.63.

Hitting Streak Extended

Heath Quinn (2-for-3) extended his hitting streak to 11 games. It matches the longest hit streak by a Giants player this season (Logan Baldwin).

Villar's Surge

David Villar has hit two home runs in his last three games. He's batting .426 (23-for-54) over his last 14 games.

In The "Pen

Giants relievers combined to allow six runs on four hits with six walks and no strikeouts over the final two innings. Frank Rubio was charged with five runs (all earned) on 1 1/3 innings. Rubio had allowed only one earned run in 32 2/3 innings with San Jose this season prior to Thursday. Camilo Doval (3-5) suffered the loss.

On Deck

The Giants next embark on a six-game Southern California road trip to Inland Empire (three games) and Lake Elsinore (three games). Friday's series opener versus the 66ers is a 7:05 PM first pitch at San Manuel Stadium. Jake Wong is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

