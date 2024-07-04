Rataczak's Blast Backs Perry's Start

July 4, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters







Eric Rataczak 2nd home run of the season backed a strong start from Gavin Perry as the Cutters topped the Spikes 6-2 on Thursday afternoon at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Rataczak's homer traveled 397 feet over the wall in left-center. He finished the afternoon 1-for-4, picking up his 12 RBI of the season.

Gavin Perry earned his second win of the season, working six shutout innings, allowing just one hit and striking out a season-high six batters.

Jacob Corson collected his first three-hit game of the season, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two runs driven in.

JM Long also collected a pair of RBI, finishing the night 1-for-4 with a run scored.

Mark Shallenberger picked up a pair of hits, going 2-for-4 in the Crosscutters victory.

The Crosscutters improve to 3-2 against the Spikes this season and move to 9-3 at home this season

WP: Gavin Perry (2-0)

LP: Dayne Penegelly (1-2)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 15-7 (1st Half)

Next Game: Friday, July 5th vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, July 5th vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Tito Santana Appearance & Bobblehead, Post-Game Wrestling Show, Potato Capers Friday

