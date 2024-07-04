Thunder Drop Game 3 to Keys

July 4, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

The Thunder had their four-game winning streak snapped on Thursday night at home, as the Frederick Keys took game three by a final of 9-4. After jumping out to a six-run lead through the first six innings, the Thunder responded with a four-spot of their own in their half of the sixth.

Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game Chris Reeder got the rally started with his RBI-double that scored Jack O'Reilly from first. Landon Frei brought Reeder home on a single up the middle to make it a 6-2 game.

John Taylor came through with a big two-out, two-RBI single into right field to make it a 6-4 game.

That would be the closest the Thunder would get as the Keys had a scoring response in the final four innings of play, plating two in the fifth and a run a piece in the remaining chances. Combining twelve hits with twelve walks allowed the Keys to manufacture offense at will in the victory. The Keys had two guys with four-hit games, Jordan Williams and Jo Jo Jackson. The Keys improved to 12-12 on the year and Thunder fell back below .500 to 12-13.

