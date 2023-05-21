Raquet's Masterpiece Lifts Revs to Much Needed Victory

(Lancaster, Pa.): York Revolution starter Nick Raquet was brilliant on Sunday, spinning eight masterful innings as the Revs defeated the Lancaster Barnstormers, 2-1 at Clipper Magazine Stadium to salvage their series finale.

The story early on was both starting pitchers as Raquet was matched by Lancaster starter Dominic DiSabatino with zeroes into the sixth.

Raquet retired his first eight batters and 15 of 17 through the first five innings, allowing just a fourth inning infield single.

DiSabatino held the Revs to just three hits through the first five innings, but York chased the righty and took the lead in the sixth.

Trent Giambrone sparked things with a leadoff single to left, extending his hitting streak to 15 games, the longest in the league this season. Richard Urena and Nellie Rodriguez battled out a pair of tough, two-out walks to load the bases and prompt DiSabatino's exit after his only two walks of the game.

Troy Stokes Jr. greeted reliever Bret Clarke with a line drive to left that was in and out of the glove of left fielder Joe Carpenter, as Giambrone and Urena both scored for a 2-0 lead.

Lancaster cut the lead in their half of the sixth inning as Raquet hit nine-hole hitter Trace Loehr with a pitch to lead off the frame, eventually leading to a two-out RBI single off the right field wall by Kelly Dugan, knifing York's lead to 2-1 on the only hit against Raquet to reach the outfield.

Raquet (3-1) struck out two in a 1-2-3 seventh and worked out of trouble to finish eight innings, a career-high and the longest outing by a Revs starter this season.

In the eighth, Raquet rebounded from a leadoff throwing error on a bunt attempt to retire Loehr on a popped up bunt, and after a walk to Melvin Mercedes, rolled a huge double play handled by Urena at second base to finish his outing. He became the fourth Atlantic League pitcher to go eight innings in a game this season, while giving up just one run on two hits with one walk and eight strikeouts.

Blake Rogers nailed down his 43rd career save and first with the Revs in the bottom of the ninth.

After striking out Dugan for the first out and walking Andretty Cordero, Rogers fanned Trayvon Robinson for the second out. Carpenter kept the game alive with a base hit to right, but Rogers secured the final out as Jack Conley smacked a sharp one-hopper to Urena as the second baseman speared it to his left, spun, and threw to first for the final out of the combined three-hitter, the Revs' third of the season.

York snaps a three-game skid and evens the season's War of the Roses series at 3-3.

The Revs return home to host Southern Maryland on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at WellSpan Park. Right-hander Jorge Martinez (2-1, 4.37) starts the opener on Time Travel Tuesday (60s/Hippies). It is also a Silver Sluggers night presented by WellSpan Sports Medicine. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Atlantic League Stories from May 21, 2023

