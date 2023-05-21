Ducks Sweep Aside Rockers in Twin Bill and Weekend Series

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks swept the High Point Rockers in a day/night doubleheader on Sunday at Fairfield Properties Ballpark, taking game one 4-2 and game two 8-3.

Sam Travis gave the Ducks an immediate 3-0 lead in game with a first inning three-run home run to left field off Rockers starter Chris Rollins. A run-scoring groundout to third by Travis in the second made it a 4-0 ballgame.

John Nogowski's RBI single in the third off Ducks starter Joe Iorio closed the gap back to three. It stayed that way until Ryan Grotjohn hit a solo homer to right in the seventh, but High Point would get no closer.

Iorio (2-2) earned the win, tossing six innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out three. Rollins (0-1) took the loss, conceding four runs (three earned) on three hits and three walks in two innings with four strikeouts. Kevin Quackenbush picked up his fifth save despite allowing a run in the seventh.

Travis led the Flock offensively with two hits, four RBIs and a run.

High Point struck for three runs in the opening inning of game two against Ducks starter Stephen Woods Jr. on Nogowski's RBI fielder's choice, Zander Wiel's RBI single and a sac fly to left by Grotjohn. The Ducks closed to within 3-2 in the fourth on Alex Dickerson's sac fly to left and Jesse Russo's RBI single through the right side off Rockers starter Liam O'Sullivan.

Long Island then sent 10 men to the plate in the fifth, scoring six runs to take an 8-3 lead. Joe DeCarlo's RBI single, Daniel Murphy's three-run homer to right and Edward Salcedo's two-run single did the damage.

Woods Jr. (3-0) picked up the win, tossing five innings of three-run ball, allowing six hits and three walks while striking out four. O'Sullivan (1-1) took the loss, giving up six runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk in four innings with one strikeout.

Murphy led the Ducks offense with two hits, three RBIs and two runs. DeCarlo and Philip Caulfield each added two hits.

The Ducks hit the road on Tuesday night to open a three-game series against the Staten Island FerryHawks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Fans can follow all the action live on Flo Baseball.

Long Island returns home on Friday, May 26, to begin a four-game series with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The Ducks will be kicking off their 2013 Championship 10th Anniversary Series, and the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ray Navarrete Oversized Baseball Cards. Navarrete himself will be in attendance to throw out a ceremonial first pitch and sign autographs. It's also a Tap Room Friday and Grand Slam Friday at the ballpark! Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

