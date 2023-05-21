Rain Washes Away Blue Crabs Losing Streak

(Waldorf) After a tough loss on Friday, the Blue Crabs got ready to even the series and look to play the rubber match on Sunday. Southern Maryland handed the ball off to Jared Burch, who had just won his first professional game the previous Sunday when he tossed five scoreless innings.

Burch was stellar for the Blue Crabs to start the game, retiring the first 12 hitters he had faced, giving him four perfect innings until Roldani Baldwin reached base when he pulled a single into left field.

The offense was swinging the bats well to start the game; the Blue Crabs got back-to-back knocks from Fox Semones and Michael Baca and then executed the double steal to perfection to get two runners into scoring position. Jack Sundberg would drive in Semones on a two-strike pitch to give the Crabs a 1-0 lead.

In the fifth, the FerryHawks got something cooking against Jared Burch after a leadoff hit, a walk, and a hit-by-pitch to get the bases loaded with just one out. Catcher Ryan Haug then bailed out Burch by running a successful back pick to get the runner at first base, and then Burch struck out the final hitter to escape the inning.

In the top of the seventh, with the Crabs still leading 1-0 over Staten Island, a single and a double that was lost in the clouds as it dropped in center field. The rain started to come down as the game was delayed. After an hour, the field was too wet to continue, concluding the game after six innings, giving the Blue Crabs the win to make them 12-8.

The Blue Crabs and the Hawks will play the rubber match to decide who takes the series; Southern Maryland will hand the ball off to Mitch Lambson, and Staten Island will throw Jordan Simpson. Tickets are available here, and the game will be streaming on FloSports.

