Rangers Trim Training Camp Roster by Seven

NEW YORK - The New York Rangers announced today that the team has trimmed its Training Camp roster by seven players.

Francois Brassard, Ryan Gropp, Tom McCollum, Ville Meskanen, and Ty Ronning have all been assigned to Training Camp with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, Nico Gross was assigned to his junior team, the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Hunter Skinner was assigned to his junior team, the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

The Rangers have 48 players remaining in Training Camp. The roster breakdown is listed below:

Forwards (27): Lias Andersson, Connor Brickley, Pavel Buchnevich, Filip Chytil, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Jake Elmer, Jesper Fast, Steven Fogarty, Gabriel Fontaine, Tim Gettinger, Micheal Haley, Brett Howden, Nick Jones, Kaapo Kakko, Vitali Kravtsov, Chris Kreider, Dawson Leedahl, Brendan Lemieux, Vinni Lettieri, Greg McKegg, Vladislav Namestnikov, Patrick Newell, Boo Nieves, Danny O'Regan, Artemi Panarin, Ryan Strome, Mika Zibanejad

Defensemen (17): Brandon Crawley, Sean Day, Adam Fox, Mason Geertsen, Libor Hajek, Joey Keane, Ryan Lindgren, Vincent LoVerde, Joe Morrow, Darren Raddysh, Tarmo Reunanen, Matthew Robertson, Yegor Rykov, Brady Skjei, Brendan Smith, Marc Staal, Jacob Trouba

Goaltenders (4): Alexandar Georgiev, Adam Huska, Henrik Lundqvist, Igor Shesterkin

