2019 American Hockey League Preseason Schedule Announced

September 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today its composite 2019 preseason schedule, leading up to the start of the league's 84th campaign next month.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers. In 2018-19, over 6 million fans attended AHL regular-season and playoff games across North America for the 18th year in a row.

The AHL's 2019-20 regular season begins on Fri., Oct. 4.

2019 AHL PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Wed., Sept. 25

Springfield vs. Hartford, 7 p.m. ET (at Danbury Ice Arena, Danbury, Conn.)

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. ET

Thu., Sept. 26

San Diego at Ontario, 10 a.m. PT

Syracuse at Rochester, 7 p.m. ET (at Gene Polisseni Center)

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. CT

Texas at San Antonio, 7 p.m. CT

Fri., Sept. 27

Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m. ET (at Koeppel Community Sports Center)

Toronto vs. Rochester, 7 p.m. ET (at HarborCenter, Buffalo, N.Y.)

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m. ET

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. ET

Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. ET

Tucson vs. Chicago, 7 p.m. CT (at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee, Wis.)

Iowa vs. Manitoba, 7 p.m. CT (at Ralph Engelstad Arena, Grand Forks, N.D.)

San Antonio at Texas, 7 p.m. CT

Stockton at Bakersfield, 7 p.m. PT

Colorado at San Jose, 7 p.m. PT (at Solar4America Ice at San Jose)

Sat., Sept. 28

Belleville at Laval, 3 p.m. ET

Iowa vs. Manitoba, 2 p.m. CT (at Ralph Engelstad Arena, Grand Forks, N.D.)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m. ET

Tucson at Milwaukee, 6 p.m. CT

Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m. ET

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m. ET

Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m. PT (at Solar4America Ice at San Jose)

Sun., Sept. 29

Syracuse at Binghamton, 3 p.m. ET

Belleville at Laval, 3 p.m. ET

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m. ET

Rochester vs. Toronto, 4 p.m. ET (at Ray Twinney Recreation Complex, Newmarket, Ont.)

Bakersfield at Stockton, 5 p.m. PT

Mon., Sept. 30

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. ET

Ontario vs. San Diego, 7 p.m. PT (at Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif.)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.