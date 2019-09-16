Phantoms Re-Sign F Steven Swavely to AHL Contract

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced today that they have signed forward Steven Swavely to a one-year, AHL contract.

Swavely, 27, played in a career-high 40 games for the Phantoms last season, tallying seven assists. He was originally signed to a PTO by Lehigh Valley on December 19, 2018. He posted a career best, three-assist game on December 22, 2018, in a 6-1 victory in Hershey that helped him earn a one-year, AHL contract that he signed on January 2, 2019.

"I am thrilled to be entering my fourth professional season, all with Lehigh Valley," said Swavely. "Growing up 45 minutes away, it is a blessing and a privilege to still be able to pursue my passion of hockey in back yard."

Prior to signing with Lehigh Valley, Swavely played 27 games for the Reading Royals (ECHL) and posted 30 points, 14 goals, and 16 assists for the Royals, leading the team in scoring at the time of his signing with the Phantoms. He also ranked 15th in the ECHL in points and was coming off a 13-game points streak. He notched 22 points in his last 15 games for Reading.

A native of Reading, Pa., Swavely is entering in his fourth full professional season after four years at the University of Maine. He has totaled 96 points on 43 goals and 53 assists in 104 games for the Reading Royals. Swavely has played 93 total games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms during parts of the last four seasons.

