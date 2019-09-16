Colorado Avalanche Assigns Five Players to Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have received four forwards and one defenseman from the Avalanche after the team trimmed its NHL training camp roster on Monday. Forwards Travis Barron, Igor Shvyrev, Josh Dickinson and Brandon Saigeon were sent to the Eagles, along with defenseman Josh Anderson.

Barron was selected in the seventh round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Avalanche and was signed by Colorado to a three-year, entry-level contract. He began his professional career by helping lead the Eagles to the 2018 ECHL Kelly Cup Championship. Shvyrev was selected in the fifth round by Colorado in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and posted six goals and seven assists in 57 AHL games with the Eagles during the 2018-19 season.

Dickinson collected four points in 21 AHL games with Colorado last season, while also notching 29 points in 31 contests with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Prior to joining the pro ranks, he was ECAC Hockey's leading freshman goal scorer during the 2017-18 season and tied for fourth in the nation among rookies with 15 tallies. Saigeon was selected by the Avalanche in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Entry draft and recently finished a standout career at the major-junior level. The 20 year-old generated 251 points (105 goals and 146 assists) in 304 career Ontario Hockey League contests with the Hamilton Bulldogs and Oshawa Generals, including 37 goals during the 2018-19 season.

Anderson started the 2018-19 season with the Utah Grizzlies, where he netted one goal and six assists in 55 contests. He would also see action in one game at the AHL level with the Eagles. Anderson was drafted in the third round (71st overall) by Colorado in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

The 2019-20 season begins when the Eagles host the Stockton Heat on Friday, October 4th at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season contests will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 20th at 10am. Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are available now and can be reserved with a deposit of just $100 per seat by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

