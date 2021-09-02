Rangers RHP Spencer Howard Begins Rehab Assignment with Express

September 2, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release







EL PASO, Texas - The Texas Rangers announced on Thursday afternoon that RHP Spencer Howard is joining the Round Rock Express to begin a Major League Rehab Assignment. The righty is scheduled to start tonight's 8:05 p.m. contest against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate) at Southwest University Park.

Howard has been sidelined since August 27 after being added to the Rangers' COVID-19 Related Injury List. In three games, all starts, with Texas since joining the organization from the Philadelphia Phillies on July 30, the righty is 0-1 with a 9.82 ERA (8 ER/7.1 IP). He was acquired by Texas in a six-player trade with Philadelphia that sent RHP Hans Crouse, RHP Ian Kennedy and RHP Kyle Gibson to the Phillies in exchange for RHP Kevin Gowdy.

He began the season as a member of the Phillies Alternate Training Site squad before posting a pair of stints in Philadelphia from April 13-14 and again from April 21-26. He then opened the minor league season with the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs, where he went 1-0 with a 1.25 ERA (3 ER/21.2 IP) in six games, all starts, while striking out 28 and walking nine. Between his time at Triple-A, Howard also spent May 22-June 29 with the Phillies. He made his fourth and final stint in Philadelphia from July 21-30, finishing his time with the club 0-2 with a 5.72 ERA (18 ER/28.1 IP), 31 strikeouts and 17 walks in 11 total games, including seven starts.

Howard made his major league debut with Philadelphia in 2020 after opening the season as the team's #1 overall prospect, according to MLB.com. Following time on the Phillies' Alternate Training Site roster, Howard had his contract selected on August 9, making his major league debut that night against Atlanta. He finished his first season in the bigs 1-2 with a 5.92 ERA (16 ER/24.1 IP) across six games, all starts.

The 25-year-old was originally selected by the Phillies in the second round of the 2017 June draft out of California Polytechnic State University in his hometown of San Luis Obispo. In parts of four minor league seasons, all in the Philadelphia organization, Howard is 14-10 with a 3.09 ERA (80 ER/233.0 IP) in 53 games, all starts. Between 20 total MLB games, including 16 starts, with Philadelphia and Texas, Howard is 1-5 with a 6.30 ERA (42 ER/60.0 IP).

Howard and the Express open a six-game series against the Chihuahuas on Thursday night at Southwest University Park. El Paso RHP Jesse Scholtens (3-7, 5.10) is scheduled to oppose Howard on the mound. First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. The E-Train returns home to Dell Diamond on Thursday, September 9 to face the Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros affiliate) at 7:05 p.m.

