Aces Notes

September 2, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







First pitch from Greater Nevada Field is slated for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Misbehavin':

- Reno moved to 9-2-6 in six-game series this season after dropping three of four to the Sacramento River Cats.

- Aces dropped the series finale, 6-4, despite multi-hit games from Henry Ramos, Jamie Ritchie and Juniel Querecuto.

- Ryan Weiss extended his scoreless-inning streak to six frames with a blank ninth inning on Aug. 31.

- Ildemaro Vargas recorded his 1,100th career hit in Minor League Baseball with his single on Tuesday.

- Humberto Castellanos picked up his sixth win of the season with a solid outing against the River Cats, going six innings and surrendering three runs on seven hits with a pair of punchouts on Aug. 30. The Aces won eight straight contests when Castellanos takes the hill. Reno also moved to 16-2 when their starter tosses at least six frames.

- The Aces and the Tacoma Rainiers enter the series in a tie for first place with Reno holding a slight edge in the tiebreaker. The Biggest Little City's team boasts a .590 winning percentage against the Seattle Mariners' Triple-A affiliate's .588 mark.

Be My Eyes:

- Ramos has been on fire since July 1, boasting a .392/.465/.655 slash line while going 58-for-148 at the dish in 42 games. Following a stellar July that saw the veteran outfielder boast a .411 batting average with a team-high 30 hits, 17 RBIs and 17 runs scored, Ramos continues to slug in August. In his 21 appearances in August, the 29-year-old is hitting .373/.435/.693 with nine doubles, five home runs, 15 RBIs and 20 runs scored. Ramos leads all Triple-A players with his .362 batting average and has not dipped under .300 since June 12.

- In August, Vargas slashed .341/.406/.506 with 29 hits, eight doubles and two home runs to go with 17 tallies and 13 RBIs. The Aces' all-time hits leader is just six base knocks away from becoming the first player in franchise history to reach the 500-hit plateau. Vargas is also 18 runs away from breaking Cole Gillespie's record of 272 and 18 appearances away from snapping Gillespie's franchise mark of 374 games played. Reno's infielder is also tied for fifth in RBIs (184) with Brandon Allen, sitting one behind Christian Walker with 185 in Aces history.

- Seth Beer also swung a hot bat in August, going 26-for-84 (.310) at the dish with four home runs, five doubles, 17 RBIs and 11 runs scored. With his recent stretch of success at the dish, the Aces' first baseman ranks second in Triple-A West with 30 doubles while sitting inside the top 10 with 66 runs scored (4th), 45 extra-base hits (T-5th) and 96 hits (T-10th).

- Brandyn Sittinger has been a solid option for skipper Blake Lalli out of the bullpen since the start of July. In 17 appearances since July 1, the right-hander boasts a 1.56 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 17.1 innings of work. The Aces' reliever has allowed three runs on 11 hits while compiling six holds and four saves. Sittinger went 11.0 innings of work without surrendering a run until Aug. 30.

It's Different Now:

- Tacoma enters the series riding a six-game winning streak after completing a sweep of the Salt Lake Bees, tying the Aces for first in Triple-A West. Kristopher Negron's squad outscored the opposition, 39-22.

- The Rainiers will be without Jose Marmolejos for the series. The 28-year-old has been on a tear against the Aces this season, posting a .424/.507/.831 slash line with a team-high 25 hits, six home runs and 18 RBIs.

- However, Tacoma will have to face Jose Godoy, who is slashing a near-identical line as his former teammate. The 26-year-old catcher tied Marmolejos with 18 RBIs while tallying 19 hits and nine extra-base hits to go along with a .424/.469/.800 line against Reno.

- Luis Frias will receive the starting nod for the third time since getting called up to Reno. The 23-year-old made his Triple-A debut with the Aces on Aug. 20 against Salt Lake. Frias picked up his first Triple-A win against the Bees in his six-inning appearance, allowing just four hits and retiring seven batters on strikes.

- Ryan Weber will make his second start against the Aces this season. On Aug. 5, Weber threw 6.0 innings against Reno, allowing just one hit while striking out seven to earn Triple-A Pitcher of the Week. The 31-year-old has tossed six frames or more in each of his four outings with Tacoma this season. In August, the right-hander has boasted a 2-0 record with a 1.04 ERA and 25 strikeouts. He has also made four combined appearances at the Major League level for Boston, Milwaukee and Seattle.

First Things First:

- Reno leads all of professional baseball with a .289 batting average and ranking second with 1012 hits and fifth with 687 runs scored. The team's 687 tallies are the second-most in franchise history through 100 games, trailing the 2011 squad with 729 runs. The Biggest Little City's squad is also tied or out-hitting the Chicago Cubs (1004), New York Mets (995) and Seattle Mariners (977) in nearly 30 fewer games.

- Reno leads Triple-A with a .310 batting average, 347 hits, 51 home runs and 12 triples after the sixth frame.

- With its Minor League-leading 249 tallies and .310 batting average in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has eight more runs than Carolina with 241 and 30 more points than second-best Quad City with a .280 mark.

- In the seventh inning alone, the Aces lead all of Minor League Baseball with a .309 batting average and 125 base knocks and rank second with 93 runs scored.

- The Biggest Little City's team has mounted 19 comebacks this season, boasting a 13-6 record in games it erases a deficit of three or more runs to tie the game.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.