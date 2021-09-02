Marwin Gonzalez Assigned to Skeeters

September 2, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Houston Astros today assigned infielder Marwin Gonzalez to the Sugar Land Skeeters as they open a six-game homestand beginning at 6:05 p.m. on Thursday at Constellation Field.

Gonzalez, 32, signed a minor league contract with the Astros on Aug. 27 after being released from the Boston Red Sox. Gonzalez appeared at the Major League level with the Astros from 2012-18. He appeared in all 18 postseason games for the Astros in 2017 on their way to a World Series title. He also led 2017 Astros with 90 RBIs and finished in the top 10 in the American League in average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage that season. Gonzalez appeared in at least 19 games at five different positions in 2017, becoming the first Major League player to do so since 1968.

In 77 games with Boston this season, Gonzalez hit .202 (49x242) with 14 doubles, two home runs and 20 RBIs. Gonzalez spent the 2019 and '20 seasons with the Minnesota Twins before signing with Boston this past offseason.

Tickets for the rest of the Skeeters' 2021 regular season - including the Triple A Final Stretch - are on sale and can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.