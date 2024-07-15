Rancho Stays Hot, Crushes Stockton

July 15, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Stockton, CA - The Quakes wrapped up their series in Stockton with another impressive win, as they hammered the Ports on Sunday evening by a final of 10-5 at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Quakes will now enter the four-day All-Star Break having won five of their last six games overall.

Juan Alonso's first-inning grand slam (6) gave the Quakes an early 5-0 lead against Jackson Finley (0-6) and they'd never look back.

RBI hits by Sean McLain and Alexander Albertus in the second moved the Rancho lead to 8-0.

A Kendall George RBI single in the third and a McLain double in the fifth capped the Rancho scoring at 10-0.

Rancho starter Wyatt Crowell pitched two scoreless innings to start the day, but it was Sean Paul Linan (3-1) who was credited with the win in relief.

Stockton scored the game's final five runs against the Rancho bullpen, but never got within striking distance. 4

Rancho (12-9, 42-43) now enters the break on a two-game winning streak, tied with Visalia at the top of the South Division's Second Half standings.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Friday, July 19, when they face the Lake Elsinore Storm in a brief three-game series. Friday the 19th will be Joe Kelly Bobblehead Giveaway to 1,500 fans in attendance. Tickets are available for all Quakes' home games online at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

