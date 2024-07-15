Grizzlies RHP Jace Kaminska Named California League Pitcher of the Week for July 8-14

Fresno, CA - Fresno Grizzlies RHP Jace Kaminska was tabbed by Minor League Baseball as the California League Pitcher of the Week for July 8-14. Kaminska's outstanding start gave the Grizzlies a crucial win over the Storm heading into the All-Star Break.

Kaminska (5-4, win) was unbelievable Sunday afternoon in Lake Elsinore. Kaminska weathered the Storm offense for a career-high seven shutout innings (89 pitches, 62 strikes). He gave up three singles and did not issue a walk, striking out a professional-best 10. Kaminska has walked one batter over his last six outings (three straight games without a walk), spanning 35 innings. He has 42 punchouts over that timeframe (six games).

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln product enjoyed his first California League award this season, giving the 2024 Grizzlies their seventh weekly and monthly honors in 2024 (Welinton Herrera, Isaiah Coupet, Braylen Wimmer and Jack Mahoney, three times). Fresno won 10 California League honors (Weekly and Monthly) in 2023 and 14 California League honors (Weekly and Monthly) in 2022, a franchise record.

The Grizzlies will enjoy a four-day All-Star Break before returning to action Friday, July 19 at Chukchansi Park.

The Grizzlies will enjoy a four-day All-Star Break before returning to action Friday, July 19 at Chukchansi Park.

Fresno welcomes the San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants Single-A Affiliate) to town for a three-game set as the team transforms into the Lowriders de Fresno.

