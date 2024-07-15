McLain Leads Quakes to Series Win

Stockton, CA - Sean McLain had three hits and three RBIs, as the Quakes defeated the Stockton Ports on Saturday night, winning by a score of 7-6.

A five-run fifth pushed Rancho into the lead for good, helping the Quakes secure their fourth win in five games over Stockton and guaranteeing a series win and a winning road trip.

Trailing 3-1 in the fifth, McLain tied the game with a two-run single. Alexander Albertus followed with an RBI hit off Stockton reliever Derek Corro (2-1), bringing home Kendall George to give the Quakes the lead for good at 4-3. A Carlos Rojas RBI single and a Jose Meza sac fly capped the inning at 6-3.

Rancho starter Roque Gutierrez (2-2) pitched a season-high six innings for the win, with Reynaldo Yean working a scoreless ninth to hold on for his fourth save of the year.

The Quakes (11-9, 41-43) will look for five out of six on Sunday at 6:05pm, sending Wyatt Crowell (0-0) to the mound against Jackson Finley (0-5) of the Ports, in what will be the final game of the road trip, as well as the last game before the All-Star Break.

The Quakes will be on the road until Friday, July 19, when they return home to face the Lake Elsinore Storm in a brief three-game series. Friday the 19th will be Joe Kelly Bobblehead Giveaway to 1,500 fans in attendance. Tickets are available for all Quakes' home games online at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

