Rancho Rallies Fall Short on Sunday

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes rallied countless times on Sunday, but ultimately couldn't overcome a six-run deficit, falling short in the series finale and dropping a 13-12 decision on Sunday afternoon at LoanMart Field.

In a day where the bullpen would be asked to start, the Quakes used a total of eight pitchers and didn't do themselves any favors, walking a season-worst 12 batters.

Despite home runs from Thayron Liranzo (9) and Chris Newell (8), the Quakes came up a run shy, as the Ports managed their second win of the six-game series.

Rancho starter Jeisson Cabrera (2-1) struggled and recorded just two outs, allowing three runs as the Ports took the lead for good in the first inning.

Stockton starter Dheygler Gimenez (2-0) gave up seven runs over five innings, but still earned the victory.

Stockton reliever Garrett Irvin got the final out in a four-run Rancho eighth, then worked a 1-2-3 ninth to secure his first save of the year.

Rancho (23-10) will take a day off on Monday, then head to Visalia on Tuesday for game one of a six-game set against the Rawhide at 6:30pm. Luis Valdez (0-1) takes on Jacob Steinmetz (0-2) in the opener.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, May 23rd for a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as they host the Lake Elsinore Storm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

