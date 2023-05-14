Ports Outlast Quakes in Slugfest 13-12

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Henry Bolte had four hits and drove in five runs to lead a potent offensive attack as the Ports beat the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 13-12 in the finale of a six-game series at Loan Mart Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Ports (8-25) opened the scoring right away with three runs in the top of the first inning. After three straight singles to start the game loaded the bases with nobody out, Tommy Stevenson and Luis Marinez each drew walks to force in two runs to give Stockton a 2-0 lead. Jose Escorche then lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to make it 3-0.

After the Quakes (23-10) got two runs in the bottom of the inning against Dheygler Gimenez, the Ports responded in the second thanks to the longball. With runners on first and second, Henry Bolte launched a three-run homer to right center field to increase the Stockton lead to 6-2. It was the first home run of Bolte's professional career.

The Quakes cut the Stockton lead back to two with a two-run second inning, but the Ports scored in three straight innings in increase their lead to six after the top of the fifth. Robert Puason drove in Marinez with a two-out single in the fourth and Marinez scored Brennan Milone from third with a single in the fourth to make it 8-4. The Ports then tallied two more runs in the fifth inning on an RBI double by Brayan Buelvas and an infield single by Bolte to give the Ports a 10-4 lead.

Starting in the bottom of the fifth, the Quakes began to cut into the Stockton lead. With two outs and runners on the corners, Thayron Liranzo clubbed a three-run homer to left center field off Gimenez to make it 10-7. Rancho Cucamonga got one more in the sixth against Pedro Santos to cut the Ports lead to two at 10-8.

With a rally in the top of the seventh, Stockton got three crucial insurance runs. With runners on first and second and two outs, Bolte lined a double over the head of right fielder Juan Alonso to score Bjay Cooke from second base making it 11-8. Tommy Stevenson then greeted new pitcher Lucas Wepf with a two-run single to left field to give the Ports a 13-8 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Quakes again cut into the Stockton lead. With runners on second and third and one out, Alonso roped a triple to the gap in left center off Stockton reliever Dallas Woolfolk to make it 13-10. After a groundout scored Alonso, Chris Newell homered to right center to make it 13-12.

After the Ports left the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning, Garrett Irvin retired the Quakes in order in the bottom half of the ninth to end the ballgame.

Gimenez (2-0) got the win for the Ports allowing seven runs (six earned) on six hits with six strikeouts over five innings. Quakes starter Jeisson Cabrera (2-1) took the loss surrendering three runs on three hits in 0.2 innings. Irvin got the final four outs for the Ports to pick up his first save of the year.

After a win on getaway day in Rancho Cucamonga, the Ports return to home to start a six-game series against the San Jose Giants on Tuesday morning at 11am with Education Day #2 at Banner Island Ballpark. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com.

