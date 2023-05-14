Staine, Fresno Growers Plant 2-0 Shutout Against Visalia Saturday

Fresno, CA - On a beautiful Saturday evening at Chukchansi Park, the Fresno Grizzlies (17-15) transformed into the Fresno Growers to celebrate Growers Night - Rooted in Agriculture. It proved to be a special contest for the Growers as they shut out the Visalia Rawhide (12-20) 2-0, extending their dominance over their Highway 99 rivals. The Grizzlies improved to 21-2 at home and 38-9 all-time against the Rawhide, continuing their recent success against them with their 16th win in the last 18 matchups.

The Growers wasted no time in taking the lead, with their bats coming alive in the second inning. Andy Perez kicked off the frame with a double to left field. The stage was then set for Robby Martin, who launched his second clout in as many games, a shot to left-center field. Both of Martin's homers in the series came in the second frame. The two-run blast put the Growers up 2-0. Three of the four Fresno hits in the game occurred during the second inning with all of them resulting in extra bases.

Fresno starter Connor Staine (2-2) delivered a stellar performance, going a career-high six shutout innings. Staine allowed only two hits and three walks while tying his professional-best with seven strikeouts. The bullpen trio of Carson Skipper, Zach Agnos and Davis Palermo carried the torch, tossing three consecutive shutout frames. Skipper punched out all three batters he faced, earning a hold, while Agnos also contributed with a hold. Palermo secured his first save, closing out the game in style.

The Grizzlies' victory further solidified their affinity for the Growers uniforms, as they now hold a 4-1 record in the past three seasons while donning them. In those games, Fresno has scored an impressive 45 runs on 53 hits, achieving double-digit hits and runs in three of the wins. Notably, Zac Veen recorded the only cycle by a Grizzlies player at home during one of these games. With their rich history of success as the Growers, the team hopes to continue this trend and make their mark as they pay homage to their agricultural roots.

Tonight's article was written by ChatGPT

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- Grizzlies pitching (9.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 11 K)

- RF Robby Martin (1-3, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- SS Andy Perez (1-3, 2B, R)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- RHP Ricardo Yan (5.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 9 K)

- LF Brett Johnson (1-3, 2B)

- RF Julio Carrion (1-3)

Rawhide

(Home) Visalia LHP Brock Jones (0-2, 7.79) vs. Fresno RHP Jackson Cox (0-0, 6.00) 1:05 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

This was the second shutout this season by Fresno. Both games were started by Connor Staine.

Tonight's time of game was 2 hours and 2 minutes.

