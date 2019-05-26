Rampage Defenseman Niko Mikkola Wins Gold at IIHF World Championship

SAN ANTONIO, TX - San Antonio Rampage defenseman and St. Louis Blues prospect Niko Mikkola became a gold medalist on Sunday, as Team Finland earned a 3-1 victory over Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship in Slovakia.

Finland won its third gold medal all-time at the World Championship and first since 2011, defeating Sweden, Russia, and Canada in the playoff rounds.

Mikkola, 23, notched two goals and five points in ten tournament games, along with a plus-3 rating. A fifth-round pick of the Blues in 2015, Mikkola has now won two gold medals in international competition for Finland. He was a member of the gold medal team at the 2016 World Junior Championship.

The 6-foot-4 defenseman played his first professional season in North America in 2018-19, skating in 70 games for the Rampage and totaling two goals, nine points, and a minus-3 rating.

This was Mikkola's first appearance at the World Championship.

