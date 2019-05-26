Checkers Announce Home Dates for Calder Cup Finals

The Charlotte Checkers today announced dates and times for Calder Cup Finals home games at Bojangles' Coliseum. The upcoming series against either Chicago or San Diego will begin with Games 1 and 2 on Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2, both of which start at 6 p.m.

Dates and times for all four home games, including if-necessary Games 6 and 7, can be found below.

GAME DAY DATE TIMe LOCATIon

1 2 6* 7*

Saturday Sunday Thursday Friday

June 1 June 2 June 13 June 14

6 p.m. 6 p.m. 7 p.m. 7 p.m.

Bojangles' Coliseum Bojangles' Coliseum Bojangles' Coliseum Bojangles' Coliseum

* if necessary

A full series schedule will be announced upon the conclusion of the Western Conference Finals. Chicago currently leads San Diego 3-2 with Game 6 set for Monday and Game 7, if necessary, scheduled for Wednesday.

Tickets for all four games will go on sale via Ticketmaster and the Bojangles' Coliseum box office this Tuesday, May 28, at 10 a.m.

This marks the first-ever Calder Cup Finals appearance for the Checkers, who tonight defeated the Toronto Marlies 4-3 in double overtime at Bojangles' Coliseum to win the Eastern Conference Finals in six games. The regular-season champion Checkers also defeated Providence and Hershey in the Atlantic Division Semifinals and Finals, respectively, to get to this point.

