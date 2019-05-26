Marlies Set for Game 6 in Charlotte

The Toronto Marlies will be fighting for their postseason lives tonight as the Eastern Conference Finals head to Charlotte for Game 6 with the Checkers up 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

The Marlies have a tough task ahead, but have shown perseverance all season long, and have been especially strong when playing away from the Coliseum. "We've played very well on the road as a team and we've played very well in Charlotte," said head coach Sheldon Keefe following Friday night's game. "We are very comfortable there. So, no reason for us to panic or anything like that. We got to settle in and win a hockey game. At this point it's a tough task ahead, we know that, and the biggest challenge of all is you're facing a very good team, but we believe in our group."

Generating offence and capitalizing in special teams' situations have proven to be challenging for the Marlies this series, and that's something they'll need to correct if they want to extend their stay in Charlotte and force a Game 7. "We got a lot of shots and a lot of things happening on the perimeter, we couldn't really get grade A chances especially after the first period, there wasn't a lot going on for us offensively there," added Keefe. The Marlies went 1/6 on the power play and put up 41 shots in Friday's game, but couldn't get much going in the offensive zone.

The approach now is to take things one game at a time. "Stay positive, just take it day by day, shift by shift, we're just going to keep pushing," said Trevor Moore. "There's nothing else you can do; you know we got confidence in this group and we know we can win two in a row."

Puck drops at 7:00PM on Leafs Nation Network and AHLTV. Fans across Canada can also stream the game live in the Maple Leafs app.

Head to Head (2019 Calder Cup Playoffs)

9-3-0-0 Overall Record 10-3-0-0

2-3-0-0 Head To Head 3-1-1-0

Loss 1 Streak Win 1

38 Goals For 51

29 Goals Against 27

27.9% Power Play Percentage 18.9%

88.9% Penalty Kill Percentage 87.9%

M. Carcone (6)

A. Brooks (6) Leading Goal Scorer A. Poturalski (8)

J. Bracco (15) Leading Points Scorer A. Poturalski (18)

K. Kaskisuo (9) Wins Leader A. Nedeljkovic (7)

