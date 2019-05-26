Charlotte Checkers Win Richard F. Canning Trophy as AHL's Eastern Conference Champions

May 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The Charlotte Checkers have won the Richard F. Canning Trophy as the American Hockey League's Eastern Conference champions for 2018-19, claiming the title with a 4-3 double-overtime victory over the Toronto Marlies in Game 6 of their best-of-seven series at Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday night.

Rookie forward Morgan Geekie, a third-round pick by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2017 NHL Draft, scored the series-clinching goal to send the Checkers to the Calder Cup Finals for the first time in franchise history. They will take on the winner of the Western Conference Finals between the Chicago Wolves and the San Diego Gulls, currently led by the Wolves three games to two.

The top development affiliate of the Hurricanes, the Checkers - led by head coach Mike Vellucci - finished with the best record in the AHL during the regular season (51-17-7-1, 110 points, .724), then defeated the Providence Bruins (3-1) in the division semifinals and the Hershey Bears (4-0) in the division finals before unseating the defending champion Marlies. This will be the first Calder Cup Finals appearance for the Carolina organization's top development team since the Springfield Indians won the championship in 1991.

Established in 1990, the AHL's Eastern Conference championship trophy honors Richard F. Canning, who served the AHL for more than 50 years during his career, including a term as league president from 1958-61. Mr. Canning is recognized as the author of the AHL's constitution, by-laws and regulations.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.