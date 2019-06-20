Rampage Alumnus Jordan Binnington Named to NHL All-Rookie Team

SAN ANTONIO, TX - The National Hockey League announced during Wednesday night's NHL Awards that St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington has been named to the NHL All-Rookie Team. Binnington joins teammate Jake Allen to become the second Blues goaltender in franchise history to win the award.

Binnington, 25, was a member of the San Antonio Rampage at the start of the 2018-19 season, going 11-4-0 with the Rampage along with a 2.08 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage, and three shutouts. He was called up by the Blues for the rest of the season on Jan. 7.

A third-round pick of the Blues in 2011, Binnington made his first NHL start on Jan.7 with a shutout victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Richmond Hill, Ontario native would go 24-5-1 with 1.89 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage, and five shutouts during the regular season.

Binnington led the Blues to the franchise's first Stanley Cup championship, becoming the first rookie in NHL history to win 16 games in a single post-season. He was twice named the NHL's Rookie of the Month during the regular season, and he finished second in the voting for the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie.

2019-20 NHL All-Rookie Team

G Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues

D Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars

D Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

F Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

F Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

F Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning

