Thunderbirds Honored by AHL for Marketing Excellence and Surging Attendance

June 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Springfield Thunderbirds took home two business honors at the 2019 AHL Marketing Meetings presented by ExteNet Systems on Wednesday at the Sheraton Charlotte Hotel in Charlotte, N.C.

Representatives from the Thunderbirds organization proudly accepted the AHL award for Marketing Campaign of the Year for the continuation of the Thunderbirds #RiseUp campaign and initiative. The team was also recognized for a remarkable 15% increase in per game Full Season Equivalents, demonstrating the continued growth of the franchise's fanbase throughout the region.

The #RiseUp campaign has become a rally cry for Springfield hockey, made visible through the Thunderbirds digital and social media platforms. Its meaning is three-pronged: it emphasizes the high-level business efforts to make Thunderbirds games a go-to destination on weekends in the winter in downtown Springfield; it mirrors the goals of the Florida Panthers and the Thunderbirds' hockey operations departments to develop future NHL stars in the AHL before they "rise up" to play at the highest level; and #RiseUp encapsulates the Thunderbirds organization's commitment to bettering the Springfield community by going beyond being a hockey team and an entertainment destination.

Over the three-year history of the Thunderbirds, the #RiseUp tagline has been prevalent in spotlighting T-Birds successes across these three areas.

"The #RiseUp campaign has been and continues to be extremely meaningful to our entire Thunderbirds organization," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "The campaign speaks to our core values and objectives and also has allowed us to demonstrate the skill and creativity of our marketing team and entire franchise."

In addition to this honor, for a third consecutive season, the Thunderbirds were recognized on a team level in business growth, as the franchise received award recognition for a greater-than 15% increase in per game Full Season Equivalents. The franchise saw a third consecutive season of increased attendance overall, with an average of 5,085 fans taking in the action inside the MassMutual Center during the 2018-19 season, including 11 sold out nights.

"These awards are a testament to the hard work of our staff, as well as the steadfast support we have received from our ticket members, corporate sponsors, and community partners," said Costa. "We are a franchise on the rise in a city on the rise, and we are excited to continue growing together."

Throughout the week, the Thunderbirds took part in sessions involving team and league front-office personnel from throughout the American Hockey League. Clubs discuss best practices and innovative ideas in several areas, including ticket sales, corporate sales and digital media. These interactions allow for the sharing of ideas and gaining of insights from some of the sports industry's leading strategists as the AHL's 31 member clubs prepare for a new season.

