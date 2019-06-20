Update on Dan Gilbert's Health

June 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





Good morning, please see below an update on Dan Gilbert's health.

Statement - Attributed to Jay Farner, Quicken Loans CEO:

"The Gilbert family is thankful for the tremendous outpouring of support they have received.

Yesterday, Dan Gilbert was discharged from the hospital and will now continue focusing on his recovery at an in-patient rehabilitation center. The entire family is incredibly grateful for the world-class care Dan received from the entire staff of Beaumont Hospital.

Dan is looking forward to beginning an intensive rehabilitation program and is eager to continue the progress he has made over the last several weeks."

