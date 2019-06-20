Chicago Wolves Front Office Captures AHL Awards

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves front office earned multiple honors for its excellence throughout the 2018-19 season. The accolades were announced this week during the American Hockey League's team business meetings in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Less than two weeks after head coach Rocky Thompson's Wolves made the franchise's seventh Finals appearance in 25 years, the organization's Corporate Sales Department was recognized as the best in the league. In addition, Wolves senior director of program development Stefanie Evans was honored as the Western Conference's No. 1 group tickets seller for the seventh year in a row.

"These awards represent our continuous commitment to business excellence," said Wolves president Mike Gordon. "They are a fitting conclusion to our very special 25th anniversary season."

The Wolves have earned the nod as the AHL's Corporate Sales Department of the Year five times in the last 10 years. Senior vice president Jon Sata and director of partnerships Greg Sprott lead the group that includes Timothy Weaver, Doug Ferguson, Chris Friederich, Katie Anstandig and Brett Bennick.

"This award represents the more than 100 Chicago-area partners that put their trust in us every day," Sprott said.

The corporate sales department also received an honor for its ability to attract new business while the Wolves' group sales team earned an award for selling more than 2,000 group tickets per game. Sata heads the team that features Evans, John Brooks, Leslie Metcalf, Michelle Alcazar, Ann Pacione, Becky Pettersen and Nicholas Cottrell.

"I'm extremely proud of our group sales team on their achievement of exceeding the AHL benchmark for group sales per game that was set at the beginning of the season," Sata said. "I'm also very excited for Stefanie's continued success and being recognized as the No. 1 groups seller in the Western Conference yet again!"

