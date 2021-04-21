Ramos, Bolt homer in loss to A's

RF Heliot Ramos blasted a 96-mph fastball from Oakland RHP Grant Holmes for his first home run at Sutter Health Park, going just left of center field over the 403-feet sign. Also leaving the yard for the first time at their new ballpark was LF Skye Bolt, who took RHP Matt Milburn deep to straight away center field.

Holmes, Oakland's No. 15 prospect on MLB Pipeline, went five innings, allowing two hits and striking out three with just the one earned run.

After a slow start offensively at the Alternate Site, C Joey Bart went to the opposite field for a pair of hits, including a double.

Oakland SS Nick Allen led off the A's half of the first inning with a triple to center. He scored one batter later on a misplayed run-down between third base and home. Defensively, Allen has continued to flash the leather, as one will get used to seeing him do most days.

The clubs will play six more scrimmages throughout the month of April, with four more taking place at the Giants Alternate Training Site here at Sutter Health Park, and the rest at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton, home to the Athletics Alternate Training Site. Next home game's first pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. (PT) on Sunday, April 25.

The River Cats will then kick off the 2021 season on May 6 with road series in Las Vegas and Oklahoma City before returning home to host the Reno Aces on May 20. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Due to local safety guidelines, Sutter Health Park's capacity has been reduced to encourage proper social distancing. Additionally, face coverings must be worn and all tickets must be purchased online as the Tri Counties Bank Ticket Office will not be open. Fans can guarantee seats for the 2021 regular season by purchasing a membership plan at rivercats.com,by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), or emailing tickets@rivercats.com.

