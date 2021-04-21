Skeeters to Host Final Job Fair on April 24

(SUGAR LAND, TX) - The Sugar Land Skeeters will be hosting their final gameday job fair ahead of the 2021 season from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, at Constellation Field.

People wishing to participate in the job fair can click here and fill out the employment application at the top of the page.

The Skeeters will be interviewing applicants for the following jobs:

SERVICE

Parking Attendant

Stadium Usher

TICKET OFFICE

Ticket Taker

Ticket Seller

KID'S ACTIVITY AREAS

Play Land, Splash Pad and Sport Court Attendants

50/50 RAFFLE

50/50 Raffle Sellers

LEGENDS HOSPITALITY

Concessions Stand Captains

Cooks

Bartenders

Barbacks

Runners

Suite attendants

Buffet Attendants

Warehouse

Stewards

Cashiers

Hawkers

Dishwashers

Suites Supervisors

Banquet Servers

The Skeeters open their first season as the Triple A affiliate of the Houston Astros on May 6, with the first of a six-game road series against Albuquerque. Their home opener will be at 7:05 p.m. on May 20 at Constellation Field against El Paso.

