Initial 2021 Round Rock Express Promotional Schedule Revealed

April 21, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - With Dell Diamond opening at an increased capacity and Round Rock Express single-game tickets now on sale, the team unveiled its initial promotional schedule on Wednesday afternoon. After more than 600 days without Express baseball, concerts, giveaways, theme nights and much more are set to return to Dell Diamond this season!

The fun begins immediately as the Express celebrate the return of Minor League Baseball with Opening Day, presented by Dell Technologies, on Thursday, May 6 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. Opening Day festivities include the first Brew Review of the season, with craft beer and seltzer sampling available throughout the stadium, courtesy of Brown Distributing. The night ends with a special Opening Day postgame fireworks show, presented by Dell Technologies.

Opening Weekend continues on Saturday, May 8 as the first 3,000 fans through the gates of Dell Diamond to watch Round Rock and Oklahoma City's 7:05 p.m. contest will receive an Express cap, courtesy of the Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships.

Pints & Pups, presented by H-E-B, is set to return in 2021, beginning on Thursday, May 13 as the Express welcome the Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros affiliate) to town for the first time ever. Fans are also invited to bring their dogs to the ballpark on Thursday, June 17 against Oklahoma City, Thursday, July 1 against Sugar Land and Thursday, August 5 against Sugar Land. All four Pints & Pups games begin at 7:05 p.m.

As part of Minor League Baseball's continuing Copa de la Diversión campaign, the Round Rock Chupacabras are scheduled to make four appearances at Dell Diamond in 2021, first up on Friday, May 14 against Sugar Land. The Express will also transform into the Chupacabras on Thursday, June 3 against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate), Thursday, July 8 against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate) and Thursday, August 19 against El Paso. All Chupacabras games begin at 7:05 p.m.

To coincide with Sugar Land's first trip to Round Rock as the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, the Express will be hosting a 2019 American League Championship replica ring giveaway for the first 2,000 fans through the gates for the 7:05 p.m. game on Saturday, May 15, thanks to Dell Technologies. The replica ring giveaway was originally scheduled for Express Opening Day in 2020 when the club was affiliated with the Astros.

The first installment of the St. David's Summer Concert Series, presented by Dell Technologies, is slated for Saturday, June 5 at 6:05 p.m. as the Express host the Chihuahuas. Austin's own 90s alternative rock cover band Zoodust will be on hand to help celebrate 90s Night. Zoodust will rock the center field stage at Dell Diamond following the game and admission to the show is included in the price of a game ticket. Once all uniformed players and coaches clear the field, fans will be invited onto the outfield to enjoy the show up close, weather permitting.

Round Rock's annual Cancer Awareness Night is scheduled for Sunday, June 6 at 6:05 p.m. against El Paso. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital will be both the presenting sponsor and beneficiary on the special evening in which the team honors all those impacted by cancer.

A handful of lucky fans will leave the ballpark in a set of previously loved wheels as part of Win a Used Car Night, presented by the Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships, on Saturday, June 19. Fans attending the 7:05 p.m. game against Oklahoma City can enter a raffle to win a used car during select inning breaks.

The Express welcome the Skeeters back to town for an Independence Day Celebration on Sunday, July 4 at 6:05 p.m. The first 7,000 fans in attendance will receive a mini American flag celebrate the occasion. Following the game, Dell Diamond will host the biggest fireworks show of the season.

Saturday, July 10 features the 21st edition of the team's Nolan Ryan bobblehead giveaway, presented by Whataburger. The first 2,500 fans in attendance for the 7:05 p.m. game against Albuquerque will receive the bobblehead depicting an iconic 1984 photo taken for a Houston Astros commemorative calendar featuring Ryan with a charred baseball bat in a nod to his famous 100-plus mile per hour fastball.

The giveaways continue on Sunday, July 11 with a free A+ Federal Credit Union Express backpack for the first 1,000 kids 12 and under in attendance for the 6:05 p.m. game against the Isotopes.

The Express are honoring United States Olympic Softball star Cat Osterman with a bobblehead giveaway on Friday, July 30. The first 2,500 fans at the game will receive the latest installment, as well as the first female inclusion, in the team's Texas Legends Bobblehead Series, presented by the Sanders Family, prior to the 7:05 p.m. game against Oklahoma City.

In 2019, former Round Rock outfielder Yordan Alvarez became the first-ever Express alumnus to win the American League Rookie of the Year Award. To celebrate the occasion, the first 2,500 fans at the 7:05 p.m. game against Sugar Land on Saturday, August 7 will receive a Yordan Alvarez 2019 American League Rookie of the Year bobblehead, presented by Intel.

The fan-favorite 80s rock group The Spazmatics will cap off 80s Night with another installment in the St. David's Summer Concert Series, presented by Dell Technologies, on Saturday, August 21. Weather permitting, all fans with a game ticket to the 6:05 p.m. contest against El Paso will be invited onto the field to boogie with the 80s cover band up close once all uniformed players and coaches have exited the playing surface.

Finally, Fan Appreciation Night is scheduled for Tuesday, September 17 at 6:05 p.m. against Sugar Land as the Express and Dell Technologies thank the fans for their support throughout the season.

In addition to the promotions listed above, each and every one of Round Rock's 60 home games will offer something special to enjoy thanks to a series of nightly promotions. As part of Major League Baseball's restructuring of Minor League Baseball, each home series will run from Thursday through Tuesday, with every Wednesday mandated as a league-wide off-day.

At all 10 series openers, fans can cool off from those hot summer nights with The Original Thirsty Thursday, presented by Firetrol Protection Systems. Express fans can receive 24 oz. domestic draft beers for just $5 while 24 oz. craft beers will be discounted to $8.

The E-Train will light up Friday nights with the return of Bud Light Friday Fireworks. Each of Round Rock's 10 Friday night home games will feature a special themed fireworks show following the game action.

From concerts to giveaways and everything in between, Saturdays at the Ballpark, presented by A+ Federal Credit Union, is the place to be this summer with unique promotions spread across the team's 10 Saturday home games.

H-E-B Kids Days offer fun for even the youngest Express fans at all 10 Sunday home games this season. Children can enjoy free train rides outside the ballpark before the game, then run the bases on the field once all uniformed players, coaches and staff are cleared after the game.

A perennial fan-favorite, $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas, presented by Mrs Baird's, are back in 2021! Fans can get their fill of the classic ballpark combination during each of Round Rock's 10 Monday home games this season.

Finally, the Express are excited to unveil the brand new Two for Tuesday, featuring exclusive deals in the Railyard Team Store during each of the team's 10 Tuesday night home games in 2021.

Tickets to all 60 Round Rock Express home games are available now via RRExpress.com/Tickets. Round Rock's initial promotional schedule for the 2021 season is below. Please note, several more concerts, theme nights and other events will be added to the lineup and announced in the future.

Date Time Opponent Promotion(s)

Thursday, 7:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers Opening Day

6-May (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) presented by Dell Technologies

Brew Review

presented by Brown Distributing

Opening Day Postgame Fireworks

presented by Dell Technologies

The Original Thirsty Thursday

presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Friday, 7:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers Friday Fireworks (history of hip hop themed show)

7-May (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) presented by Bud Light

Saturday, 7:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers Express Cap Giveaway (first 3,000 fans)

8-May (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) presented by Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships

Saturday at the Ballpark

presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers Kids Day

9-May (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) presented by H-E-B

Monday, 7:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

10-May (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) presented by Mrs Baird's

Tuesday, 6:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers Two for Tuesday

11-May (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) in the Railyard Team Store

Thursday, 7:05 p.m. Sugar Land Skeeters Pints & Pups

13-May (Houston Astros affiliate) presented by H-E-B

The Original Thirsty Thursday

presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Friday, 7:05 p.m. Sugar Land Skeeters Round Rock Chupacabras

14-May (Houston Astros affiliate) as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión campaign

Friday Fireworks (Selena themed show)

presented by Bud Light

Saturday, 7:05 p.m. Sugar Land Skeeters Houston Astros 2019 American League Championship Replica Ring Giveaway (first 2,000 fans)

15-May (Houston Astros affiliate) presented by Dell Technologies

Saturday at the Ballpark

presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. Sugar Land Skeeters Kids Day

16-May (Houston Astros affiliate) presented by H-E-B

Monday, 7:05 p.m. Sugar Land Skeeters $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

17-May (Houston Astros affiliate) presented by Mrs Baird's

Tuesday, 6:05 p.m. Sugar Land Skeeters Two for Tuesday

18-May (Houston Astros affiliate) in the Railyard Team Store

Thursday, 7:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas Round Rock Chupacabras

3-Jun (San Diego Padres affiliate) as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión campaign

The Original Thirsty Thursday

presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Friday, 7:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas Friday Fireworks (90s themed show)

4-Jun (San Diego Padres affiliate) presented by Bud Light

Saturday, 6:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas 90s Night

5-Jun (San Diego Padres affiliate) Zoodust Postgame Concert

presented by St. David's & Dell Technologies

Saturday at the Ballpark

presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

Sunday, 6:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas Cancer Awareness Night

6-Jun (San Diego Padres affiliate) benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Kids Day

presented by H-E-B

Monday, 7:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

7-Jun (San Diego Padres affiliate) presented by Mrs Baird's

Tuesday, 6:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas Two for Tuesday

8-Jun (San Diego Padres affiliate) in the Railyard Team Store

Thursday, 7:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers Pints & Pups

17-Jun (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) presented by H-E-B

The Original Thirsty Thursday

presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Friday, 7:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers Friday Fireworks (theme TBA)

18-Jun (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) presented by Bud Light

Saturday, 7:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers Win a Used Car Night

19-Jun (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) presented by Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships

Saturday at the Ballpark

presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

Sunday, 6:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers Kids Day

20-Jun (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) presented by H-E-B

Monday, 7:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

21-Jun (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) presented by Mrs Baird's

Tuesday, 6:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers Two for Tuesday

22-Jun (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) in the Railyard Team Store

Thursday, 7:05 p.m. Sugar Land Skeeters Pints & Pups

1-Jul (Houston Astros affiliate) presented by H-E-B

The Original Thirsty Thursday

presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Friday, 7:05 p.m. Sugar Land Skeeters Friday Fireworks (80s themed show)

2-Jul (Houston Astros affiliate) presented by Bud Light

Saturday, 6:05 p.m. Sugar Land Skeeters Saturday at the Ballpark

3-Jul (Houston Astros affiliate) presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

Sunday, 6:05 p.m. Sugar Land Skeeters Independence Day Celebration

4-Jul (Houston Astros affiliate) Mini American Flag Giveaway (first 7,000 fans)

Independence Day Postgame Fireworks

Kids Day

presented by H-E-B

Monday, 7:05 p.m. Sugar Land Skeeters $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

5-Jul (Houston Astros affiliate) presented by Mrs Baird's

Tuesday, 6:05 p.m. Sugar Land Skeeters Two for Tuesday

6-Jul (Houston Astros affiliate) in the Railyard Team Store

Thursday, 7:05 p.m. Albuquerque Isotopes Round Rock Chupacabras

8-Jul (Colorado Rockies affiliate) as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión campaign

The Original Thirsty Thursday

presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Friday, 7:05 p.m. Albuquerque Isotopes Friday Fireworks (theme TBA)

9-Jul (Colorado Rockies affiliate) presented by Bud Light

Saturday, 7:05 p.m. Albuquerque Isotopes Nolan Ryan Bobblehead Giveaway (first 2,500 fans)

10-Jul (Colorado Rockies affiliate) presented by Whataburger

Saturday at the Ballpark

presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

Sunday, 6:05 p.m. Albuquerque Isotopes Backpack giveaway (first 1,000 kids 12 and under)

11-Jul (Colorado Rockies affiliate) presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

Kids Day

presented by H-E-B

Monday, 7:05 p.m. Albuquerque Isotopes $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

12-Jul (Colorado Rockies affiliate) presented by Mrs Baird's

Tuesday, 6:05 p.m. Albuquerque Isotopes Two for Tuesday

13-Jul (Colorado Rockies affiliate) in the Railyard Team Store

Thursday, 7:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers The Original Thirsty Thursday

29-Jul (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Friday, 7:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers Cat Osterman Bobblehead Giveaway (first 2,500 fans)

30-Jul (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) presented by the Sanders Family

Friday Fireworks (iconic movie soundtrack themed show)

presented by Bud Light

Saturday, 6:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers Saturday at the Ballpark

31-Jul (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

Sunday, 6:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers Kids Day

1-Aug (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) presented by H-E-B

Monday, 7:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

2-Aug (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) presented by Mrs Baird's

Tuesday, 6:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers Two for Tuesday

3-Aug (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) in the Railyard Team Store

Thursday, 7:05 p.m. Sugar Land Skeeters Pints & Pups

5-Aug (Houston Astros affiliate) presented by H-E-B

The Original Thirsty Thursday

presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Friday, 7:05 p.m. Sugar Land Skeeters Friday Fireworks (Disney themed show)

6-Aug (Houston Astros affiliate) presented by Bud Light

Saturday, 7:05 p.m. Sugar Land Skeeters Yordan Alvarez 2019 American League Rookie of the Year Bobblehead Giveaway (first 2,500 fans)

7-Aug (Houston Astros affiliate) presented by Intel

Saturday at the Ballpark

presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

Sunday, 6:05 p.m. Sugar Land Skeeters Kids Day

8-Aug (Houston Astros affiliate) presented by H-E-B

Monday, 7:05 p.m. Sugar Land Skeeters $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

9-Aug (Houston Astros affiliate) presented by Mrs Baird's

Tuesday, 6:05 p.m. Sugar Land Skeeters Two for Tuesday

10-Aug (Houston Astros affiliate) in the Railyard Team Store

Thursday, 7:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas Round Rock Chupacabras

19-Aug (San Diego Padres affiliate) as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión campaign

The Original Thirsty Thursday

presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Friday, 7:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas Friday Fireworks (theme TBA)

20-Aug (San Diego Padres affiliate) presented by Bud Light

Saturday, 6:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas 80s Night

21-Aug (San Diego Padres affiliate) The Spazmatics Postgame Concert

presented by St. David's & Dell Technologies

Saturday at the Ballpark

presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

Sunday, 6:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas Kids Day

22-Aug (San Diego Padres affiliate) presented by H-E-B

Monday, 7:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

23-Aug (San Diego Padres affiliate) presented by Mrs Baird's

Tuesday, 6:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas Two for Tuesday

24-Aug (San Diego Padres affiliate) in the Railyard Team Store

Thursday, 7:05 p.m. Sugar Land Skeeters The Original Thirsty Thursday

9-Sep (Houston Astros affiliate) presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Friday, 7:05 p.m. Sugar Land Skeeters Friday Fireworks (college football themed show)

10-Sep (Houston Astros affiliate) presented by Bud Light

Saturday, 6:05 p.m. Sugar Land Skeeters Saturday at the Ballpark

11-Sep (Houston Astros affiliate) presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

Sunday, 6:05 p.m. Sugar Land Skeeters Kids Day

12-Sep (Houston Astros affiliate) presented by H-E-B

Monday, 7:05 p.m. Sugar Land Skeeters $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

13-Sep (Houston Astros affiliate) presented by Mrs Baird's

Tuesday, 6:05 p.m. Sugar Land Skeeters Fan Appreciation Night

14-Sep (Houston Astros affiliate) presented by Dell Technologies

Two for Tuesday

in the Railyard Team Store

The Express kick off the 2021 season on Thursday, May 6 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. Single game tickets as well as full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

