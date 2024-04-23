Rainiers Drop Fifth Straight

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (13-9) lost their fifth consecutive game, falling by a score of 7-5 to the El Paso Chihuahuas (10-12), Tuesday at Cheney Stadium.

Former Rainiers' shortstop Mason McCoy used a solo home run to open the scoring in the third frame. Donovan Solano followed the home run with a two-run single, making it 3-0 El Paso.

Tacoma answered in the bottom half of the inning with three runs of their own, scoring on singles from Cade Marlowe and Samad Taylor and a wild pitch from El Paso's starter, Ryan Carpenter.

The scoring didn't stop there, as the Chihuahuas scored two runs in the fourth on a triple by Clay Dungan. Once again, the Rainiers came back with a run of their own on an RBI single from Sam Haggerty.

Already holding a 5-4 lead entering the fifth inning, El Paso got an RBI single from Cal Mitchell and an RBI groundout from McCoy to make it 7-4. It stayed there until the bottom of the sixth, when Leo Rivas brought a run in for Tacoma with a sacrifice fly.

After combining for 12 runs in the first six innings, neither team scored over the final three frames, as El Paso took game one of the series by a final score of 7-5.

POSTGAME NOTES: Jason Vosler extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the sixth inning tonight. He now holds the longest hitting streak of any Rainiers player this year. Eduard Bazardo made his first Major League rehab appearance with Tacoma tonight, throwing a scoreless inning. The right-hander allowed one hit and struck out a batter in the outing. With the loss, Tacoma dropped their fifth straight game. It marks the longest streak, winning or losing, of the 2024 season.

Tacoma and El Paso will continue their series with game two tomorrow night. First pitch from Cheney Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

