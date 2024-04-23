Texas Rangers RHP Max Scherzer Expected to Rehab with Round Rock Express on Wednesday Night

April 23, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Texas Rangers announced on Tuesday afternoon that two-time World Series Champion, three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star, RHP Max Scherzer, is expected to make a rehab start Wednesday night at Dell Diamond . Scherzer is slated to take the baseball when the Round Rock Express host the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. CT.

Scherzer is expected to speak with the media following his outing inside the Media Room down the left field line. Those wishing to attend must email Manager, Communications & Travel, Aubrey Painter (apainter@rrexpress.com).

Scherzer opened the season on the Injured List following off-season back surgery. The 39-year-old is entering his first full season with Texas after he was acquired at the trade deadline last year from the New York Mets. He is one of just 11 pitchers to win three Cy Young Awards (2013-DET; 2016, 2017-WAS) and he won the World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019 and the Rangers in 2023.

The right-hander is MLB's active leader in strikeouts (3,367) and he is 11th on the all-time strikeouts list as one of only 19 players to reach 3,000 or more career strikeouts in MLB history. Express Principal Owner, RHP Nolan Ryan, leads the list with 5,714 career strikeouts.

Scherzer has appeared in the MLB All-Star Game on eight occasions and has started the Midsummer Classic four times (2013, 2017, 2018, 2021). He is one of two pitchers ever with both a no-hitter and a 20-strikeout game in his career. In the postseason, Scherzer owns a 3.78 ERA (60 ER/143.0 IP). Among all-time postseason leaders (min. 40.0 IP), he ranks sixth in strikeouts (171), eighth in starts (25) and 11th in innings (143.0).

The St. Louis, Missouri native was the 11th overall selection by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2006 MLB Draft. He has pitched for the Diamondbacks (2008-09), Detroit Tigers (2010-14), Nationals (2015-21), Los Angeles Dodgers (2021), Mets (2022-23) and the Rangers (2023-current).

The last time Scherzer made a rehab start came in 2022 with Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse while with the Mets organization. Prior to his 2022 rehab outings, Scherzer had not made an appearance in the minors since 2010 when he was with Triple-A Toledo in the Tigers organization.

Round Rock and Salt Lake begin their six-game series tonight at Dell Diamond with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Express RHP Owen White (0-2, 7.30) is slated to start against Bees RHP Zac Kristofak (1-0, 2.63). For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter !

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.