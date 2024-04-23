Aces Surrender Late Lead, Lose in Extra Innings to Space Cowboys
April 23, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
Reno, Nev. - After dropping a two-run lead in the ninth inning, the Reno Aces (11-10) fell to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (15-7), Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, in extra innings on Tuesday at Greater Nevada.
Despite the loss, Kyle Garlick continued to showcase his power tool, launching his eighth home run of the season off Parker Mushinski in the seventh inning. The California native tallied three hits in five at-bats and drove in two runs.
Kolten Wong delivered his most productive day as an Ace, going 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI.
The Aces aim to rebound on Wednesday against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PT.
Aces Notables
Kyle Garlick: 3-for-5, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI
Kolten Wong: 3-for-5, 1 R, 1 2B, 3 RBI
Albert Almora Jr: 2-for-6, 1 R, 1 RBI
Paul Sewald: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R/0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
