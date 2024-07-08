Railroaders Redeem Themselves with 4-2 Series Win Over Lake Country

(Cleburne Railroaders, Credit: Madison Blandford) Cleburne Railroaders' Johnathon Tripp on the mound(Cleburne Railroaders, Credit: Madison Blandford)

Cleburne, TX - Cleburne closed out the season series with a 14-1 win over the Lake Country DockHounds as RHP Johnathon Tripp had another outstanding start allowing one run in six innings on Sunday night at La Moderna Field.

Tripp had plenty of cushion to work with after the 10-run second inning by the Railroaders. The wind drastically impacted play, especially on CF Brian O'Grady's 16th home run of the year that carried from left center and curved all the way past LF Ray Zuberer's head.

Things went from bad to worse when RHP Bryan Bonnell exited early after a lower leg injury during the second inning forcing Lake Country to go to their depleted bullpen. The DockHounds saw 15 batters in that inning.

The victory gave Cleburne the home series win and the season series split with Lake Country which now puts them a full game ahead in first place of Kane County in the East Division standings. The Railroaders will travel to Geneva, IL to take on the Cougars starting Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.

The Roaders will return on Tuesday, July 16th to begin their six game homestand first with the Sioux Falls Canaries for three games, then the Lincoln Saltdogs for three before the American Association's All-Star Break.

