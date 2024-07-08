Fargo Wins in Extras

FARGO, N. D. - The Sioux City Explorers (24-27) couldn't hold on to Game One of the series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (31-21) Monday night, falling in the tenth inning 3-2. The loss spoiled a dazzling game from Sioux City's Austin Drury who had a quality start, blanking the RedHawks through six innings while striking out six batters.

The game remained scoreless through three innings as Sioux City's Austin Drury and Fargo's Kelvan Pilot traded shutout frames, but that changed in the top of the fourth as the Explorers got on the board first. With the bases loaded in the top of the fourth, Sioux City's Chase Harris drew a bases-loaded walk from Fargo's Pilot, pushing home Cameron Cannon and giving the X's a 1-0 lead.

The lead grew for the Explorers in the top of the fifth as they again loaded the bases for new Sioux City addition Jacob Barfield, who took a hit-by-pitch, collecting his first RBI as an Explorer and making it 2-0.

Fargo's Cade Torgerson relieved Pilot to begin the sixth inning. In the bottom of the frame, Fargo threatened with runners on first and second for CJ Valdez. With one out, he hit a line drive into shallow center, but a diving play from Sioux City centerfielder Chase Harris saved it from becoming a hit and kept the game 2-0 X's.

Sioux City's Zach Willeman relieved Drury after six scoreless frames and contributed two of his own in the seventh and eighth.

To begin the bottom of the ninth, Sioux City's Kyle Marman (2-1) relieved Zach Willeman, and after striking out two batters, Fargo's Sam Dexter picked up a single to bring up the game-tying batter. Fargo's Kona Quiggle then recorded a hit on a single to right field, and Evan Alexander ripped a two-RBI double off Sioux City's Marman, sending home Dexter and Quiggle and sending it to extras tied 2-2.

In the top of the tenth, the Explorers went three up, three down against Fargo's Jake Dykhoff (3-2), and the RedHawks got a chance to win. They took the first opportunity they had with Fargo's Peter Brookshaw collecting an RBI single off Sioux City's Marman, driving in Ismael Alcantara and giving the RedHawks a 3-2 win.

