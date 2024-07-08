Nogowski Named Batter of the Week

July 8, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers first basemen John Nogowski

(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla) Sioux City Explorers first basemen John Nogowski(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The American Association has named Sioux City Explorers first basemen John Nogowski the Pointstreak Batter of the Week for the week ending July 7. Nogowski went 15-for-26 during the week with seven doubles and a home run, driving in seven runs and scoring 10 runs for the Explorers. He was a key component in the X's series win over Milwaukee, driving in three, scoring seven runs and capping the week off with a 4-for-4 day with three RBI on Sunday, July 7 in the Explorers 15-6 romp over the Milwaukee Milkmen.

The former Big Leaguer had a huge June for Sioux City hitting .337, going 28-for-83 while adding three home runs and 18 RBI. "Nogo" has raised his batting average 100 points since June 1 and has a seven-game hitting streak since the calendar flipped to July and an eight-game streak overall. In his current run, Nogowski has six games with at least two hits and has seven multi-hit games in his last 10.

Nogowski returned this season to Sioux City for the third time in his career. The Nogowski professional career story can be told in three chapters. Chapter one- following his release from the Oakland Athletics organization in 2016, he came to Sioux City where he would open the 2017 season with the X's. Nogowski would hit an outstanding .402 with a 1.089 OPS and four home runs and would drive in 28 runs. The St. Louis Cardinals would receive the transfer of his contract after just 34 contests with the Explorers. Chapter two- climbing through the Cardinals system, Nagowski reached the Big Leagues in 2020. Chapter three- Nogowski played with the Pittsburgh Pirates for part of the 2021 season and spent time at AAA and in Mexico from 2021 to 2023.

The 31-year-old spent parts of two seasons in the MLB between the Cardinals and Pirates organizations. He debuted in 2020 with the Cardinals before he was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in July 2021. Nogowski was All-ACC selection at Florida State University and played three seasons before being drafted in the 34th round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics. Nogowski returned to FSU to complete his bachelor's degree and graduated in August 2023.

The Explorers begin a six-game road trip with game one of a four-game series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, North Dakota. The first pitch is set for 7:02 p.m. The games can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM, and the video stream will air for free on aabaseball.tv.

John Nogowski of the Sioux City Explorers bats Thursday July 4, 2024 against the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City, Iowa. (Photo credit Tim Tushla Sioux City Explorers)

