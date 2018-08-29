Railroaders Drop Third Straight

LINCOLN, Nebraska - Angelo Gumbs singled to extend his hit streak to seven games, but Cleburne fell 13-3 to the Lincoln Saltdogs at Haymarket Park on Wednesday night.

Gumbs had one of Cleburne's nine hits on the night, while Hunter Clanin collected three singles and Angel Rosa went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, but Lincoln's three-run 3rd inning gave the Saltdogs a lead for good.

Cleburne opened the scoring in the 1st after Patrick Palmeiro hit into a double play with the bases loaded and nobody out, scoring Rosa and breaking Cleburne's 17-inning scoreless drought.

The Saltdogs tied the game with Christian Ibarra's leadoff homer on the second pitch of the 1st inning, and Lincoln then scored three times in the 3rd, including Ibarra's RBI single, Oduber's run-scoring single and Curt Smith's RBI double.

Cleburne got two runs back with a two-out rally in the 4th inning when Dustin Williams clubbed a double - his first hit with the team - before Angel Rosa's two-run homer made it 4-3.

The Saltdogs scored twice to restore the three-run lead with back-to-back two-out RBI doubles from Oduber and Smith in the 5th inning.

Lincoln scored seven more times in the 7th, including a two-run double from Brandon Jacobs and an RBI double from T.J. Bennett. Cesar Valera later hit Lincoln's eighth double of the night - scoring two more runs - before Alex Glenn hit a two-run homer.

Cleburne starter Josh Hodges went five-plus innings and gave up six runs, while Patrick Young surrendered five runs over 0.1 innings in the 7th. Both Will Mathis and Shawn Blackwell worked scoreless innings.

The Railroaders and Saltdogs continue the three-game series at Haymarket Park on Thursday night. First pitch time is set for 6:45 p.m. and LHP Michal Gunn will make his final start of 2018.

The Railroaders return home for the final series of 2018 on Saturday, September 1 against the Texas AirHogs. Cleburne has just two home games remaining - Sept. 1 and Sept. 3 - and all ticket/promotional information can be found at www.railroaderbaseball.com or by calling (817) 945-8705.

