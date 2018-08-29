RailCats Announce Expired Coupon & Voucher Redemption Program for Labor Day

Do you have an expired coupon or ticket voucher laying in a drawer that you forgot to use? Get it out, dust it off, and bring it to the Box Office this weekend!

The RailCats are offering a one-time-only chance to redeem those coupons and vouchers. Does the coupon say a specific date or day of the week? You can still use it! Bring the coupon or voucher to the Box Office and you can redeem it for one box seat to any game from September 1 - September 3!

Fans that wish to redeem a voucher for the Fan Appreciation Fireworks Super Show on September 2nd will incur a $2 per ticket fee.

The RailCats are also proud to announce Gary Community Night presented by Fifth Third Bank on Saturday, September 1st. Stop by any of the following businesses in Gary to pick up a complimentary ticket voucher for the game, while supplies last:

18th Street Brewery

Arman's

Beach Café

Cultivated Culture Café

Fifth Third Bank

Flamingo Pizza of Miller

Great Lakes Café

Lake Street Gallery

MetroPCS

New York Fish & Shrimp

R&R Bar & Grill

Tequila & Tacos

Don't miss all of the fun this weekend as your RailCats look to clinch a postseason berth! Tickets are available at the RailCats' Box Office and online at railcatsbaseball.com.

