AirHogs Head for Sioux City After Lincoln Loss

LINCOLN, Neb. - The Texas AirHogs dropped their finale in Lincoln vs. the Saltdogs 13-4 Tuesday night. The AirHogs head for Sioux City for a fresh three-game series vs. the Explorers starting Wednesday at 7:05.

Conner Camacho (0-1) got his first start of the season and suffered the loss after allowing seven runs (seven earned) in two innings. Austin Robichaux (5-6) limited the AirHogs to four runs over seven innings to pick up the win. Texas registered 11 hits against the Lincoln starter.

TJ Bennett and Randolph Oduber each went deep to lead the way for Lincoln. Stewart Ijames, Greg Golson and Javion Randle each finished with two hits. Correlle Prime, Han Jichao and Randle each picked up RBIs for the AirHogs.

Dong Zezhi carded a late inning of scoreless relief on the mound for Texas. Austin Orvis and Chen Zhongyang followed Camacho on the mound, allowing a combined six runs from the third through the seventh. Trevor Lubking registered two innings of scoreless relief for Lincoln (47-47).

Texas (25-69) travels to meet Sioux City (67-27) in a three-game set starting Wednesday at 7:05. Starters for both teams are TBA. A live broadcast of all the action will be available at mixlr.com/TXAirHogs.

The AirHogs - powered by Beijing Shougang Eagles will play their final home game of the season September 2 vs. Cleburne. Visit AirHogsBaseball.com for more information on tickets. For the latest news, follow the team on Twitter and Facebook @TXAirHogs.

