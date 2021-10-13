RailRiders & MiLB Teaming up with Marvel

MOOSIC, PA - Minor League Baseball(tm) (MiLB(tm)) has announced a three-year partnership with Marvel Entertainment, one of the world's most prominent storytelling brands, for an exciting event series that will play out in ballparks across all levels of MiLB starting in 2022, including PNC Field; the home of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Today's announcement was made at the "Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes" exhibit at the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry, which celebrates Marvel history with more than 300 artifacts including original comic book pages, sculptures, costumes and interactive displays.

"We are certainly excited to join clubs from across Minor League Baseball to help bring this fabled brand to PNC Field starting next season," said John Adams, the RailRiders' team president. "Marvel has really become synonymous with super heroes over the last decade and a half and this partnership will allow clubs to take the next step for all of our fans entertainment."

The new partnership will feature 96 MiLB teams participating in an event series called "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" during the 2022 through 2024 baseball seasons.

In each of the three years of the partnership, all 96 participating MiLB teams will host at least one Marvel Super Hero-themed game as part of the "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" campaign, where teams will wear special edition Marvel Super Hero-branded jerseys on-field during the game with other Marvel-themed activities and promotions taking place throughout the game. Fans may visit milb.com/marvel for the latest updates on the "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" series.

