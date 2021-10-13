Minor League Baseball and Marvel Entertainment Collaborate to Launch "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" Program

October 13, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Syracuse Mets News Release







Chicago - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced a three-year partnership with Marvel Entertainment, one of the world's most prominent storytelling brands, for an exciting event series that will play out in ballparks across all levels of MiLB starting in 2022.

Today's announcement was made at the "Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes" exhibit at the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry, which celebrates Marvel history with more than 300 artifacts including original comic book pages, sculptures, costumes and interactive displays.

"MiLB's new partnership with Marvel Entertainment brings together two storied brands who create memories that are passed down from generation to generation," said Kurt Hunzeker, Major League Baseball's Vice President of Minor League Business Operations. "The possibilities with this partnership are endless and we look forward to some incredibly creative content, merchandise, and promotions."

The new partnership will feature 96 MiLB teams participating in an event series called "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" during the 2022 through 2024 baseball seasons. The deal was facilitated by AthLife, Inc, Marvel's longtime sports representative.

In each of the three years of the partnership, all 96 participating MiLB teams will host at least one Marvel Super Heroä themed game as part of the "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" campaign, where teams will wear special edition Marvel Super Hero-branded jerseys on field during the game with other Marvel-themed activities and promotions taking place throughout the game. Fans may visit milb.com/marvel for the latest updates on the "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" series.

"Over the past few years, we have seen the fans of Minor League Baseball truly embrace Marvel-themed games, so having a nearly league-wide partnership will allow us to take creativity and storytelling to the next level," said Mike Pasciullo, Marvel Entertainment's Vice President, Product Development and Marketing - Brand, Franchise & Sports. "And it wouldn't be Marvel if we did not have a few major surprises to unveil along the way!"

As part of the wide array of custom content it will create for the new initiative, Marvel will create a "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" comic book for MiLB fans that will be distributed in participating MiLB ballparks throughout the partnership. Co-branded merchandise and other surprises will be unveiled in 2022.

"The Syracuse Mets are all about affordable, family fun and the opportunity to partner up with Marvel for the next few years is a sure way to bring more fun to our fans at historic NBT Bank Stadium," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol.

Teams participating in the Marvel partnership include: Aberdeen Ironbirds, Albuquerque Isotopes, Amarillo Sod Poodles, Arkansas Travelers, Asheville Tourists, Augusta GreenJackets, Beloit Snappers, Biloxi Shuckers, Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Birmingham Barons, Bowling Green Hot Rods, Buffalo Bisons, Cedar Rapids Kernels, Charleston RiverDogs, Charlotte Knights, Chattanooga Lookouts, Clearwater Threshers, Columbia Fireflies, Columbus Clippers, Corpus Christi Hooks, Dayton Dragons, Daytona Tortugas, Delmarva Shorebirds, Durham Bulls, El Paso Chihuahuas, Erie SeaWolves, Eugene Emeralds, Everett AquaSox, Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, Fort Wayne TinCaps, Fresno Grizzlies, Frisco RoughRiders, Great Lakes Loons, Greensboro Grasshoppers, Greenville Drive, Gwinnett Stripers, Harrisburg Senators, Hartford Yard Goats, Hickory Crawdads, Hillsboro Hops, Hudson Valley Renegades, Indianapolis Indians, Inland Empire 66ers, Iowa Cubs, Jersey Shore BlueClaws, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, Lake County Captains, Lake Elsinore Storm, Lansing Lugnuts, Las Vegas Aviators, Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Louisville Bats, Lynchburg Hillcats, Memphis Redbirds, Midland RockHounds, Modesto Nuts, Montgomery Biscuits, New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Norfolk Tides, Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Omaha Storm Chasers, Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Portland SeaDogs, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, Reno Aces, Richmond Flying Squirrels, Rochester Red Wings, Rocket City Trash Pandas, Rome Braves, Round Rock Express, Sacramento RiverCats, Salem Red Sox, Salt Lake Bees, San Antonio Missions, San Jose Giants, Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Somerset Patriots, South Bend Cubs, Spokane Indians, Springfield Cardinals, St. Lucie Mets, St. Paul Saints, Stockton Ports, Sugar Land Skeeters, Syracuse Mets, Tampa Tarpons, Toledo Mud Hens, Tri-City Dust Devils, Tulsa Drillers, West Michigan Whitecaps, Wichita Wind Surge, Winston-Salem Dash, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, and Worcester Red Sox.

