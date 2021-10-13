Marvel, MiLB to Launch Defenders of the Diamond Program
October 13, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release
CHICAGO - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) today announced a three-year partnership with Marvel Entertainment that will feature exclusive content and events at participating ballparks - including Louisville Slugger Field - beginning during the 2022 season.
As part of the "Defenders of the Diamond" event series, the Bats will host a Marvel Super Heroä themed game at Louisville Slugger Field each season from 2022-24. The Super Hero games will include:
Licensed special-edition Marvel Super Hero-branded jerseys
Marvel-themed activities during the game
Marvel-themed on-field promotions throughout the game
In addition, Marvel will create a "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" comic book for MiLB fans that will be distributed at MiLB ballparks, including Louisville Slugger Field, during the regular season. Co-branded merchandise and other surprises will also be unveiled in 2022.
Additional details will be announced at a later date.
The Louisville Bats are one of 96 MiLB teams participating in the "Defenders of the Diamond" event series.
