Marvel, MiLB to Launch Defenders of the Diamond Program

October 13, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release







CHICAGO - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) today announced a three-year partnership with Marvel Entertainment that will feature exclusive content and events at participating ballparks - including Louisville Slugger Field - beginning during the 2022 season.

As part of the "Defenders of the Diamond" event series, the Bats will host a Marvel Super Heroä themed game at Louisville Slugger Field each season from 2022-24. The Super Hero games will include:

Licensed special-edition Marvel Super Hero-branded jerseys

Marvel-themed activities during the game

Marvel-themed on-field promotions throughout the game

In addition, Marvel will create a "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" comic book for MiLB fans that will be distributed at MiLB ballparks, including Louisville Slugger Field, during the regular season. Co-branded merchandise and other surprises will also be unveiled in 2022.

Additional details will be announced at a later date.

The Louisville Bats are one of 96 MiLB teams participating in the "Defenders of the Diamond" event series.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from October 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.