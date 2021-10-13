NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Trick-Or-Treat at Louisville Slugger Field

October 13, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release


LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats are treating families to a night of Halloween fun at Louisville Slugger Field for the first-ever Trick-or-Treat at the Ballpark on Friday, Oct. 22 from 6:30 - 10 p.m. The holiday festivities will include trick-or-treating on the concourse, a costume contest with prizes for both kids and adults and a screening of the Halloween classic "Hocus Pocus" on Louisville Slugger Field's giant, high-definition video board.

Trick-or-Treat at the Ballpark is free to attend for kids ages 12 and under and just $5 for each accompanying adult. Tickets can be purchased in advance at batsbaseball.com or in-person at the Box Office window upon arrival to the ballpark.

The event offers the opportunity to trick-or-treat in a fun, safe and family-friendly environment. The Bats will have trick-or-treating stations set up around the concourse and participating sponsors will provide treats for trick-or-treaters as families make their way around the ballpark throughout the evening.

While trick-or-treating, fans can stop by the Suite Lobby behind Section 115 to register for the evening's costume contest. Registration must be completed by 7:30 p.m. and the Bats will announce winners for best costume (adult), best costume (child), best couple costume, scariest costume and funniest costume at 8 p.m. Each winner will receive a special trophy and limited-edition Bats Prize Pack.

Following the costume contest, fans are invited to grab seats in the park for a screening of the Halloween classic "Hocus Pocus" (rated PG). Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis on the outfield grass and within the stadium-bowl seating area (chair-back seats). The movie is scheduled to run from 8 - 10 p.m.

Concessions will be open throughout the evening on the concourse. Available items and pricing will be consistent with a normal Louisville Bats game day.

Visit batsbaseball.com or email info@batsbaseball.com for additional information.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...

Triple-A East League Stories from October 13, 2021


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Louisville Bats Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central