Trick-Or-Treat at Louisville Slugger Field

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats are treating families to a night of Halloween fun at Louisville Slugger Field for the first-ever Trick-or-Treat at the Ballpark on Friday, Oct. 22 from 6:30 - 10 p.m. The holiday festivities will include trick-or-treating on the concourse, a costume contest with prizes for both kids and adults and a screening of the Halloween classic "Hocus Pocus" on Louisville Slugger Field's giant, high-definition video board.

Trick-or-Treat at the Ballpark is free to attend for kids ages 12 and under and just $5 for each accompanying adult. Tickets can be purchased in advance at batsbaseball.com or in-person at the Box Office window upon arrival to the ballpark.

The event offers the opportunity to trick-or-treat in a fun, safe and family-friendly environment. The Bats will have trick-or-treating stations set up around the concourse and participating sponsors will provide treats for trick-or-treaters as families make their way around the ballpark throughout the evening.

While trick-or-treating, fans can stop by the Suite Lobby behind Section 115 to register for the evening's costume contest. Registration must be completed by 7:30 p.m. and the Bats will announce winners for best costume (adult), best costume (child), best couple costume, scariest costume and funniest costume at 8 p.m. Each winner will receive a special trophy and limited-edition Bats Prize Pack.

Following the costume contest, fans are invited to grab seats in the park for a screening of the Halloween classic "Hocus Pocus" (rated PG). Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis on the outfield grass and within the stadium-bowl seating area (chair-back seats). The movie is scheduled to run from 8 - 10 p.m.

Concessions will be open throughout the evening on the concourse. Available items and pricing will be consistent with a normal Louisville Bats game day.

Visit batsbaseball.com or email info@batsbaseball.com for additional information.

