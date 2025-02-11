RailCats Reunite with Utility Player and Bullpen Piece

(Gary, IN) Earlier today the Gary SouthShore RailCats added a few more players, both players returning to Gary SouthShore. First baseman and outfielder, Jose Contreras is coming back for his third season. Right-handed relief pitcher Julio Pinto is making his way back for his second year with the organization.

Jose Contreras is 28 years old and was born in the Dominican Republic. In 2013, he was signed by the Texas Rangers as an international free agent. The utility player would go on to play baseball in Japan until he returned to the states in 2023 in his first year with the RailCats.

Contreras would be signed to Gary in June 2023 and made his debut on the eighth against Cleburne. In that season, the 6-3 slugger played in 36 games Contreras hit four home runs and totaled up 47 bases. This past year he returned for a full season with the club and set some career highs. Contreras belted 12 home runs, drove in 39 batters, and finished with a .764 OPS. Contreras also hit the longest home run by any RailCat this past year, sending a ball 476.86 feet.

"Jose is a high energy, good teammate and hard-working player you root for and hope things go well for," RailCats Manager Lamarr Rogers said. "With experience in the league and an understanding of what's expected of him to move forward, Jose will compete for a role with the team during mini camp. Consistency will be his key."

Julio Pinto is a native Venezuelan and is 29 years old. Pinto was signed in 2012 by the Kansas City Royals organization and was originally used as a starting pitcher. In 2018, Pinto transitioned from being a starter to the bullpen as a flamethrowing relief pitcher.

The right-hander was signed on to become a farmhand for the Cincinnati Reds in 2019 until 2022 after he had made it to Triple-A Louisville. Pinto spent nine seasons in the minor leagues and starred in 231 games, striking out 439 batters in 463.0 innings.

Pinto sat out in 2023 and decided to return the next year when he agreed to join the 'Cats in his first campaign in an MLB partner league. He quickly became a workhorse out of the 'pen for Gary. Pinto would hear his name called in 40 games, finishing five, recording 38 strikeouts in 41.1 innings.

"Julio was amongst the best relievers in the league last season until an unfortunate sudden family matter dampened and shortened his season," Rogers said. "After missing time, he attempted to return but was not the same mentally and ultimately returned home early ending his season. I'm happy to say he's now in a better situation and excited to return to Gary. He's a veteran experienced arm who, when at his best, calmed games situationally for our bullpen."

The Gary SouthShore RailCats are entering their 22nd season and opening day is scheduled for May 9th in Franklin against the Milwaukee Milkmen. The home opener at the US Steel Yard will take place on Tuesday, May 13th at 6:45 as the Cleburne Railroaders come into town. Tickets for all RailCats games can be purchased by clicking the link, or you can call the office at (219)-882-2255.

