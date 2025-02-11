Field of Dreams Foundation Announces Funding to 48 Manitoba Charities

February 11, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes, in conjunction with the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation, are pleased to announce the beneficiaries of funds raised during the 2024 baseball season.

During the 2024 calendar year, the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation raised and distributed more than $100,000 in support of 48 registered children's charities (complete list of recipients below) through generous contributions from Manitobans across the province.

March 25, 2024 at the SSCY Centre (Specialized Services for Children and Youth), another custom bicycle was presented to Joel by Children's Rehabilitation Foundation, made possible through funding provided by the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation. Joining Field of Dreams Foundation Treasurer Andrew Collier were Mia Dunn, Fund Development Officer of Children's Rehabilitation Foundation, Larry Penner, Customer Service Manager for Freedom Concepts, Inc., Joel's parents Julene and Steven, and his sister Nell.

Among this year's funding recipients is the Children's Rehabilitation Foundation, which is a charity dedicated to helping children and youth live as independently as possible. They are the fundraising entity for the Rehabilitation Centre for Children - an outpatient facility providing services and outreach therapy in support of children and youth realizing their potential and participating fully in their communities.

"Youth living with varying abilities require our support to discover their potential and participate in their communities. This generous grant from the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation is going to be life-altering for two siblings who are on Children's Rehabilitation Foundation's specialized equipment waitlist. We are so grateful for this contribution and look forward to watching these young sisters flourish on their new mobility devices."

- Jane Kidd-Hantscher, Executive Director of Children's Rehabilitation Foundation.

Toba Centre for Children & Youth is a charitable organization that coordinates a collaborative approach to child abuse investigation and response. Toba Centre provides a space where children and families can find comfort, healing, and access to the resources they need when they've been impacted by abuse or witnessed violence. It is our vision that every victim of child abuse, and every child witness to violence, is heard, helped, and healed.

"We are truly grateful for the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation's support of our hotel care packages. Toba Centre serves all of Manitoba and we often see children come from out of town with very little. This support will provide families with much-needed hotel care packages containing pajamas and a change of clothes, toiletries, food, games, and activities. During an unimaginable time in their young lives, ensuring kids have these comforts can make a big difference in their healing journey."

- Christy Dzikowicz, Chief Executive Officer of Toba Centre for Children & Youth

The Movement Centre of Manitoba is a privately funded registered charity and the only one of its kind in Manitoba that specializes in conductive education rehabilitation and therapy for children and adults living with neuromotor disorders. The Movement Centre is committed to serving Manitobans living with neurological conditions such as cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, stroke, acquired brain injury, developmental delays, spina bifida and Parkinson's disease.

"Thank you for helping kids and adults with neurological disabilities live their best lives! We are so grateful for the Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation support which will directly impact hundreds of Manitobans and their families."

- Jennifer Wojcik, Executive Director of the Movement Centre of Manitoba

"Because the Movement Centre receives no government funding and relies solely on donations, fundraising and grants, the Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation's support means that much more. Thank you for sharing our vision of equal opportunity for all to live fully and be included in meaningful activities in all areas of life and community."

- Tim Steadman, Board Co-Chair of the Movement Centre of Manitoba

"The foundation is thrilled to once again be able to support so many incredible children's charities that are making a real difference in Manitobans' lives," said Tony Fletcher, President of the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation. "None of this would be possible without the generosity of our fans and corporate partners, whose unwavering support allows us to give back year after year."

Since its inception in 1995, the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation has raised and distributed more than $3 Million to children's charities in Manitoba. Revenue sources include the Field of Dreams Foundation annual golf tournament, fan donations, the Fillmore Riley LLP Ks for Kids program, the Sonia's Stand Radar Pitching Booth, memorabilia auctions, and the sale of 50/50 tickets during home games at Blue Cross Park.

For more information about the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation, including funding requests for 2025, visit Goldeyes.com/Foundation.

2024 Field of Dreams Foundation Funding Recipients

Altona Area Family Resource Group Inc.

Athletes In Action, Power to Change Ministries

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Plains Inc.

Bookmates Inc.

Camp Quality Canada

Canada's History Society (Red River Heritage Fair)

Canadian Council of Provincial & Territorial Sport Federations Inc. (Baseball Manitoba)

Carman Family Resource Centre

Cerebral Palsy Association of Manitoba

Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba

Children's Rehabilitation Foundation Inc.

Christmas Cheer Board

Circle of Hearts Family Support Network

Dreams Take Flight Winnipeg Chapter

Firefighters Burn Fund Inc.

Genesis Art Community

Green Action Centre

Healthy Start for Mom & Me

Holistic Ongoing Opportunities Development

Interlake Eastern Health Foundation

Jewish Child & Family Service - Winnipeg

Junior Achievement of Manitoba

Katie Cares Inc.

KidSport Canada - Manitoba

Lake Winnipeg Mission Camp Society

Learning Disabilities Association of Manitoba

MacKinnon's Y-Not? Anti-Poverty Program Inc.

Manitoba Camping Association

Manitoba Children's Museum Inc.

Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts Inc.

Manitoba Museum

Manitoba Theatre for Young People

Marlene Street Community Resource Centre Inc.

Movement Centre of Manitoba Inc.

Muscular Dystrophy Canada

NorWest Co-op Community Health

Open Access Resource Centre Inc.

Pediatric Oncology Family Centre of Manitoba (o/a Ronald McDonald House)

Prairie Strides Inc.

Rossbrook House Inc.

St. Amant Foundation Inc.

The Dream Factory

Toba Centre for Children & Youth

United for Literacy

Variety, the Children's Charity of Manitoba

West End Cultural Centre Inc.

Western School Division No. 47 (Morden Family Resource Centre)

Winkler Family Resource Centre

The Goldeyes will open the 2025 season Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.