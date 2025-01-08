RailCats Family Bowling Returns

The RailCats Family Bowling League returns on Thursday, February 6 at Stardust Bowl II in Merrillville. The league includes great giveaways for all bowlers and the first-place team will win 20 Luxury Suite tickets at a RailCats 2025 home game!

For just $19 per person, each bowler receives a RailCats T-shirt, two (2) tickets to a regular season game and two (2) slugger meals.

Each team must have four bowlers with at least one adult.

The league will play every Thursday at 7:00 p.m. from February 6 through April 17.

For more details and to sign up visit: https://bit.ly/rcbowling

