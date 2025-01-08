Dependable Shortstop Bissonette Re-Signs with Monarchs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - One of the Kansas City Monarchs' most important players is back for 2025.

Josh Bissonette, who served as the team's everyday shortstop a season ago, has re-signed with the club, the Monarchs announced Wednesday.

Bissonette was a fixture of the Monarchs' lineup in 2024, playing in 93 of the team's 99 games, all at shortstop. He earned a .279 batting average and .350 on-base percentage while playing solid defense at short throughout the season. He finished 2024 on a hot streak, hitting .429 over his last seven games.

"We're very excited to have Josh Bissonette back," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "He was a key part of our ball club last year, not only on the field, but off the field. We are looking for even more exciting things out of him this upcoming season."

Bissonette, 28, joined the Monarchs in 2024 from the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, where he played with Triple-A Indianapolis in 2023. The Pirates drafted him in the 31st round in 2019 after a four-year career at Baylor University.

A contact hitter, Bissonette set career highs in 2024 in games, hits, RBIs, walks and on-base percentage.

Bissonette is the fifth player to sign with the Monarchs for the upcoming season, joining infielders Maxwell Costes and Robbie Glendinning, catcher Joshuan Sandoval, and relief pitcher Jeff Hakanson. Hakanson also suited up for the Monarchs in 2024.

