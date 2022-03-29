RailCats Announce Loaded 2022 Promotional Schedule

Gary, IND. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats promotional schedule is loaded with Family Fun as the RailCats kick off the 2022 season at the Steel Yard! RailCats fans can enjoy eleven giveaways, twelve fireworks shows and numerous special events.

"We are excited to announce the 2022 promotional schedule," said RailCats General Manager Anthony Giammanco. "Our promotions team did a great job putting together a loaded schedule with giveaways, theme nights, and promotions. There is something for everyone to enjoy this season!"

Starting with the home opener on May 20th, the RailCats will have twelve explosive fireworks shows, including every Fifth Third Bank Fireworks Friday game. The season will feature three fireworks super shows: May 30th, July 4th and September 4th.

The 2022 schedule will feature eleven free giveaways for fans:

- May 20th and 21st - Magnet Schedule presented by Northwest Indiana Orthopedic & Spine Cener at Methodist Hospitals

- May 22nd - Winter Beanie presented by Fifth Third Bank

- May 24th - Drawstring Backpack presented by Alliance Steel

- June 17th - Fedoras presented by Fifth Third Bank

- June 19th - Lunch Boxes presented by Berey Bros.

- July 8th - Replica Jerseys presented by Northwest Indiana Orthopedic & Spine Cener at Methodist Hospitals

- July 10th - Dog Bandanas presented by McAfee Animal Hospital

- August 13th - Backpack giveaway presented by Trinity Christian College

- August 14th - Bike-an-Inning Giveaway presented by Partners for Clean Air

- September 3rd - 70's Tie Dye T-Shirt presented by Replica Jerseys presented by Northwest Indiana Orthopedic & Spine Cener at Methodist Hospitals

- September 4th - Team Card Set

RailCats fans will be excited to see the team play in five single-game only jerseys followed by post-game jersey auctions:

- May 30th - Indiana Beach Jerseys - presented by Indiana Beach

- June 30th - First Responders Jerseys - presented by Reith Riley Construction

- July 9th - Gold Gloves Jerseys - presented by Gold Gloves Charities

- July 23rd - Military Appreciation Jerseys - presented by Berey Bros.

- August 7th - Autism Puzzle Piece Jerseys - presented by AccessAbilities, Inc.

Exciting events line the calendar:

- May 24th - School Day

- June 10th - Rusty's Camp Out

- June 12th and July 10th - Bark in the Park

- June 18th - Windy City Dueling Pianos

- June 19th - Father's Day Pre-Game Brunch on the Field

- June 22nd and July 21st - Youth and Senior Days

RailCats fans can also look forward to exciting new and returning classic theme nights:

- May 21st - Hoosier Lottery Beneficiary Night, presented by Hoosier Lottery

- May 30th - Memorial Day Double Header and Indiana Beach Day, presented by Indiana Beach

- June 10th - Parrot Head Night

- June 11th - Sweet Home Indiana Corn Roast

- June 17th - Return of the Blues Brothers Night

- June 30th - First Responders Night, presented by Koorsen Fire and Security

- July 4th - Independence Day Celebration

- July 9th - Gold Gloves Charities Night

- July 22nd - Pirate and Princess Night, presented by Tradewinds Services

- July 23rd - Military Appreciation Night, presented by Berey Bros.

- July 24th - Breast Cancer Awareness Night

- August 5th - Union Night

- August 6th - Mothers Against Drunk Driving Night

- August 7th - Sensory Game, Presented by AccessAbilities, Inc.

- August 12th - Star Wars Night

- August 13th - Back to School Night, presented by Trinity Christian College

- August 14th - Clean Air Day, presented by Partners for Clean Air

- September 2nd - Haunt Night, presented by Haunted Hills Hospital

- September 4th - 70's Night

- September 5th - Labor Day and Fan Appreciation Day

Don't miss any of the excitement this year by taking advantage of the RailCats' Daily Deals!

- AYCE Mondays - All you can eat hot dogs, popcorn and peanuts for $12

- Taco Tuesdays - Specials on tacos and margaritas

- Win Big Wednesdays - Ballpark Bingo and $5 Craft Beer (12oz)

- Thirsty Thursdays - $3 Domestics (12oz) and $ 2 hot dogs

- Fireworks Fridays - Post-game fireworks

- Signature Saturdays - Pre-game autographs and post-game kids run the bases

- Saturday Steal Deal - Ticket to the game, Chick-fil-A coupon and RailCats cap for $15

- Sunday Fun-Days - $5 signature cocktails, pre-game catch on the field and post-game kids run the bases

- Times Family Sunday - Present the Times Family Sunday ad (digital or print) at the box office and receive tickets for up to 2 adults and 4 children for $20

Single game tickets start at $9 and parking is always free. Single game tickets are available starting Tuesday, April 5 at 10:00am, at the Steel Yard Box Office, by calling 219-882-2255 or by visiting www.railcatsbaseball.com. All promotions are subject to change.

