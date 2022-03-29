Canaries Release 2022 Promotional Schedule

Have you been to Sioux Falls Stadium at any point in the last 30 years?

This year we're celebrating our 30th Anniversary Season and an important aspect of that is our promotional schedule. This will be the main hub for fun, antics, and experiences that fans can partake in at the Birdcage this summer.

In addition to the scheduled promotions we have there will be fireworks on Friday nights, special events for our 30th Anniversary, and much more that Cagey and Peep are scheming up.

The Canaries play a full slate of 100 games this summer with the Home Opener taking place on Friday, May 20th against the Milwaukee Milkmen. Season Tickets and Group Tickets are available now and single game tickets will go on sale in mid-April.

Call us at (605) 336-6060 to reserve your seats over the phone.

