Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (5-12-3) at Rivermen (15-2-3) - 8:15 PM

December 28, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(5-12-3), 10th SPHL, 13 Pts

PEORIA RIVERMEN

(15-2-3), 1st SPHL, 33 Pts

Saturday - 8:15 PM

Carver Arena - Peoria, IL

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Andrew Rasky| Linesmen: Mitchell Hunt, Quinn Schafer

LAST TIME OUT: Colton Wolter scored twice in the third period to get the Dawgs on the board but Roanoke was defeated by the Peoria Rivermen, 5-2, Saturday night at Carver Arena. Jake Theut started the game but exited just over three minutes into the first period following a collision initiated by former Rail Yard Dawg Cody Dion. Ian Sylves made 18 saves on 23 shots in relief. Peoria's Alec Hagaman had a hat trick to power the Rivermen offense.

POWER OUTAGE: The Rail Yard Dawgs went 0-for-6 on the power play on Friday and are now without a power play goal in their last 18 chances. Roanoke has not scored on a power play since it went 2-for-5 in a 3-1 win over Fayetteville on December 12. Following that game, the Dawgs power play percentage sat at 25%, second in the SPHL. It is now at 19.2%, third in the SPHL.

TURNCOATS: Peoria's roster features two of Roanoke's top offensive performers from the 2018-19 season in Jordan Carvalho and Cody Dion. Both Carvalho and Dion heavily considered retirement before ultimately signing with the Rivermen in the offseason. Carvalho had nine goals and 35 assists in 56 games for Roanoke last season while Dion netted 17 goals with 10 assists in 46 games. Both men had skated for Peoria in the past; Carvalho played 46 games for the Rivermen in 2017-18 and Dion had been on their roster from 2015-18. Peoria also employs Kyle Moore, who played five games for the Dawgs this season, Zach Nieminen, who had seven goals and nine assists in 34 games for Roanoke during the 2018-19 season, and Paul Fregeau, who played four games for the Dawgs in 2017-18.

HE'S GOING STREAKING: Mac Jansen had an assist in the third period on Friday and has matched a franchise record by extending his point streak to eight games. Jansen has four goals and five assists during the streak. The original mark was set by Jackson Brewer in 2016 when he registered a point in in eight straight games from October 22 to November 17. Brewer notched three goals and nine assists during his streak.

ODDS AND ENDS: Colton Wolter notched his third two-goal game of the season on Friday and extended his team-leading goal total to ten...both Chris Lijdsman and Brant Sherwood recorded their first fighting major of the season on Friday... following Friday's loss, the Rail Yard Dawgs franchise is now 1-8-1 in ten regular season games at Peoria's Carver Arena.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will return home for their fourth-annual New Year's Eve game on Tuesday night. Puck drop at Berglund Center is scheduled for 6:05 PM against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Each of Roanoke's next three games will be played against Fayetteville.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.